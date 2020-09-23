WWE NXT (9/23) Results And Review: Championship Matches For 'TakeOver' Determined, Challenger For North American Title Revealed, And More

This edition of WWE NXT took place at Full Sail University in Orlando Florida with PC trainees in attendance. The show featured #1 contender matches including the NXT Women’s Championship in a battle royal and a first ever gauntlet eliminator match to determine who will challenge for the NXT Championship.

The show began with all of the female competitors in the ring for the NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal. Footage was shown from earlier before the show of Tegan Knox getting taken out by Candice LeRae backstage, injuring her leg.

Candice LeRae Wins The Women’s #1 Contender Battle Royal

The battle heats up! Who’s going to walk out of this #BattleRoyal with a ticket to an NXT #WomensTitle opportunity at #NXTTakeOver? pic.twitter.com/b5yUXJFV4c — WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2020

Review: I did not expect Candice to win this and be the one to challenge Io for the title. I don’t mind this choice at all. Maybe they could’ve gone back to Shotzi after their match last week but I don’t see a problem with it being Candice. It seems like Tegan will cost Candice the match at TakeOver after what she did to her on this show. It also looks like Rhea will rival with Raquel Gonzalez, which will be a hell of a rivalry. Kacy Catanzaro was great with having creative ways to escape from being eliminated as I knew she would with her athletic background.

Damien Priest was interviewed, asking about his new challenger at TakeOver, Johnny Gargano. Priest said as long as he is champion, Johnny won’t be getting the title. Priest also said he feels bad about Austin Theory’s losing streak but he promises that Theory’s streak will continue when he is done with him later on. He told Sarah that he’ll see her at the after party.

Fandango argued with Undisputed Era, Imperium and Legado Del Fantasma, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan until William Regal intervened. Fandango said he is explaining to them that one member from each team should team with a member from another team and face an opposing team of the same duo. The team that wins will face one another the week after to determine what team will face Breezango for the tag titles.

Tommaso Ciampa Defeated Jake Atlas

After @NXTCiampa viciously attacked him a few weeks back, @JakeAtlas_ sets his sight on returning the favor! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/a2c4EIgyEv — WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2020

Review: Good match. Jake Atlas did really well against Ciampa but obviously there was no way that he was beating him. I don’t know where this leads Ciampa now.

A video package of Ridge Holland is shown, talking about wanting to hurt people since he was a kid and was trained how to fight at an early age. He talked about his time playing rugby and how found his passion for hurting people to where he would make his way into pro wrestling to continue his passion.

Danny Burch and Roderick Strong Defeated Raul Mendoza and Fabian Aichner

Review: Pretty good match. The concept of opposing team members of each team teaming up is really interesting. it’s not very creative but it’s not a bad idea.

Sarah interviewed Austin Theory about his match with Damien Priest but Johnny Gargano interrupted. Johnny tells him that he has a lot of potential and advises him to bring Damien to his size. He wishes Austin good luck and so does Sarah. He said he doesn’t need luck.

Damien Priest Defeated Austin Theory

Johnny Gargano came into the ring as Priest was celebrating his win and super kicked him.

Review: Good match. This was designed to give Priest the edge for TakeOver. Austin Theory had a decent showing in the match, perhaps he becomes a future challenger for the North American title.

A video package of Isiah “Swerve” Scott is shown. he pointed out that he has beaten Santos Escobar twice and he wants a title show with no interference from Legado Del Fantasma as well as no cheating tactics.

Ridge Holland Defeated DeLuca

Review: Ridge Holland is going to be a real monster for the future of NXT. He’s got a young Brock Lesnar to him and he may be a future NXT Champion.

Sarah interviewed Io about Candice LeRae. Io said she never liked Candice and never will. Candice and Johnny interrupted, getting Io’s face until Damien Priest attacked Johnny. Officials separated all of them as Candice and Io were also getting in each others face.

Kyle O’Reily Won The Gauntlet Eliminator Match To Become The #1 Contender For The NXT Championship

Review: The match was good. I expected either Bronson Reed, Thatcher or Grimes to be the ones challenging for the title but Kyle O’Reily? Not saying he isn’t talented but I don’t see much appeal of Finn and Kyle facing off for the title at a TakeOver. I know it’s obvious that Finn will be retaining and it plays into Cole not being successful in beating Finn for the title a couple of weeks ago but I don’t think it should’ve been Kyle.

Overall Review: A pretty solid show. The battle royal was probably the better #1 contenders match than the gauntlet eliminator in my opinion. The rest of the matches were solid but not enough to be a show that is must see TV.

Overall Grade: 5/10