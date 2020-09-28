WWE Monday Night Raw Results And Review: Raw Women's Championship Rematch, Randy Orton Strikes Back, And More

This edition of Monday Night Raw took place at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida inside the WWE ThunderDome with virtual fans in attendance. It was the fallout show from Clash Of Champions the night before. What is next for Drew McIntyre after his win over Randy Orton? Will Zelina Vega get another shot at Asuka?

The show kicked off with Ric Flair, The Big Show, Christian and Shawn Michaels coming out to the ring.

Big Show, Christian, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels are playing cards backstage. They speculate on who will challenge Drew McIntyre. The Street Profits join in on the party. Shawn Michaels introduced Drew McIntyre to the ring. Drew talked about how he grew up with all of these legends in the ring. He recognized Big Show as a guy that always looked out for him. He told Shawn that he wouldn’t be where he is if Shawn didn’t work with him in NXT. He thought it was really cool to share the roster with Ric Flair and Christian as well. Shawn threw Ric under the bus saying it was Ric’s idea to help Drew out. Drew said that he doesn’t care and he welcomes beating on Randy. Randy shows up the screen, saying that it is not over until he says its over. Orton said he will get another opportunity because he is Randy Orton. Orton left the arena. Drew announces that he is issuing an open challenge to anyone he hasn’t faced yet for the WWE Championship.

Who wants to step up and challenge @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWEChampionship TONIGHT on #WWERaw? ⬇️ GIF suggestions below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HyM3GAp0Ay — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020

Kayla Braxton interviewed Zelina Vega about not being a good sport after her match with Asuka at Clash Of Champions. She said everyone’s going to feel real sorry when she shows she is ready for Asuka. Asuka interrupted saying Zelina will be ready to lose to her. Officials try to separate them as they shout at each other.

Asuka Defeated Zelina Vega to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

Review: I have to say this match was a little better than their match at Clash Of Champions. I wonder though who will be Asuka’s next challenger with how thin the Raw women’s division is now in terms of star power.

Andrade came out as Zelina was being helped out to the back. He mocks her as he points out that she got beat twice by Asuka. He also claimed that Garza was the weakling and that he was the glue that held the trio together. He said he is the greatest in WWE and nobody wants to face him. Keith Lee’s music hit and he came out to the ring.

Keith Lee Defeated Andrade

Review: It’s a shame how Lee is not going to be involved in the WWE title picture anymore and he was regulated to just have a match with Andrade. The match itself was okay.

Footage was shown of earlier in the day of The Hurt Business eating a table. A random guy came in to sit with them. Lashley bullied him into getting out of the seat. The guy left with his food still on the table. They eat his food as well.

Footage was shown of a ninja coming up to R Truth with a letter from Tozawa. He says that the shark got him last week and he wanted Truth to have something. The ninja held a briefcase that held a black belt. Tozawa came from behind and rolled up Truth to win the 24/7 title. The ninja nailed him with the briefcase and pinned him. The ninja was revealed it to be Drew Gulak. R Truth recovered and pinned Drew to regain the title.

Seth Rollins met up with Murphy backstage. He tells Murphy that it is going to be a great night and he tells Murphy to dress up.

Jerry The King Lawler hosted The King’s Court in the ring. He introduces The Mysterio Family as his guest. Lawler asked them about what happened last week. Rey said Seth is trying to disrupt his family. Dominik said he is going to put an end to this. Lawler asked Aliyah about what happened with Murphy last week. She said that her parents have had a certain image of her. She said she doesn’t know what to think of Murphy but she knows that Seth is a fraud. Seth showed up on the screen saying that he knows Aliyah has feeling for Murphy. he shows the text messages of Aliyah and Murphy. Aliyah storms off as the family argues with her about it. Aliyah tells them that Murphy is not like Seth. The family chases after her. Murphy interrupted Seth saying he doesn’t know anything. Murphy grabs him by the collar but Dominik attacked him before he can do anything. Officials try to break it up.

Looks like @WWERollins has quite the surprise for the Mysterio family on #WWERaw… 𝙐𝙝 𝙤𝙝……. pic.twitter.com/rVK1E5JUDD — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020

Lana and Natalya came out to the ring. Natalya and Lana demanded that Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax be stripped of the tag titles. Adam Pearce came out saying that they should earn the titles and compete against the newest edition to the Raw women’s division. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke made their way to the ring.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke Defeated Lana and Natalya

Review: The match was just okay. I don;t know how I feel about the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. It’s pretty random and not too appealing as a tag team but we’ll see where this goes.

Aleister Black showed up in a video promo saying that Kevin Owens thinks of himself as a good man but bad things still happen. Black said it doesn’t matter how many people forgive Owens, he won’t forget. Black reveals the eye that was injured.

Kevin Owens Defeated Aleister Black By DQ

It's off to a hot start as @FightOwensFight looks to take care of his @WWEAleister problem on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/2AkJqTJ6rH — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020

Owens stunned him after the match.

Review: The match was good. They just haven’t been doing that much except matches with this rivalry for me to really get into it.

The Hurt Business caught Mustafa Ali coming out of their locker room. They push Ali. Apollo and Ricochet came to his aid and told them they will see them tonight. The Hurt Business tells them their appointment has been booked.

R Truth Defeated Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak to retain the 24/7 Championship

Review: Oh god this was all over the place. I know its meant to not take it seriously but you got Tozawa knocking into the official during the match and how is Tozawa even there when he got attacked by a shark last week? I know it’s not real but seriously though it just was what it was.

Charly Caruso interviews Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke after their victory. Mandy and Dana compliment each other. Mandy said Dana has always been there for her. Mandy said they are coming for the tag titles.

Murphy Defeated Dominik Mysterio

Dominik attacked Murphy with the kendo stick. Aliyah Mysterio tried to stop him but he told her that he is doing this for the family. He called her a naive 19 year old girl and she slapped him across the face.

TROUBLE continues for the Mysterio family on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/mYOb7Cw9v3 — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020

Review: The match was pretty good but at the same time I’m not liking that this is the direction they are going with this story. I don’t like that now this is turning into a love story with Aliyah and Murphy when it should’ve been just Dominik and Rey feuding with Seth and Murphy.

Dolph Ziggler tells Adam Pearce that he has someone in mind to face Drew McIntyre in the open challenge later on.

The Hurt Business came out for their match. MVP claimed that Apollo is insane because hemakes the same mistake over and over. He says that they sent Cedric Alexander to boot camp to make sure he doesn’t make the same mistakes. MVP bragged about Apollo losing to Bobby Lashley for the U.S. title twice. He claimed that Apollo will get dropped again. Ricochet, Apollo and Mustafa came out for the match. They all brawl around ringside after they attack The Hurt Business. All of a sudden, the lights flickered and Retribution’s logo appeared. The Hurt Business prepared themselves in the ring for them.

Mustafa Ali, Apollo Crews and Ricochet Defeated The Hurt Business

Review: Pretty good match. I like that we finally see Ali back in TV since we haven’t seen him that much since returning. Hopefully that means Ali could get the next crack at the U.S. title with him getting the pinfall in the match.

Christian, Big Show, Flair and Michaels continue playing cards. Flair was beating them in it.

A vignette is shown of Bianca Belair out running the people she is racing with on a track field.

Drew McIntyre came out for the WWE Championship open challenge. Drew asked who was ready to step up. Drew said that nobody will answer so he’ll just talk. Dolph Ziggler came out, pointed to the stage and introduced a returning Robert Roode who came down to the ring to answer the challenge.

Drew McIntyre Defeated Robert Roode to retain the WWE Championship

Review: Really good match. I’m glad to see Robert Roode back and he looks like he hasn’t missed a beat.

A man in a janitors outfit and a mask grabbed a steel chair from the janitors tools. He takes off the mask and it is revealed to be Randy Orton. Randy puts on night vision goggles. He goes into the lounge where Flair, Show, Christian and Michaels are playing poker. He turns off the light as they saw him. There were crashing sound effects and chair shot sound effects. He turns the lights on and they are all out cold with the room looking trashed. Randy left the room, putting a hoodie on and pointed the officials to where they were taken out. The show closed with Randy leaving.

THE LEGEND KILLER STRIKES AGAIN!@RandyOrton just unleashed a vicious steel chair assault!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pcFacxaMUS — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020

Overall Review: This wasn’t a very watchable episode. There were people missing on this show including Retribution, The Street Profits and there was no Raw Underground. The matches were pretty good but not fantastic maybe except for the main event. Even with Flair, Michaels, Big Show and Christian on the show, it felt off for me. The ending to the show with Orton attacking all the legends just didn’t do anything for me. The ambulance match was great blow off to the feud and to me there’s no reason they should continue feuding.

Overall Grade: 4/10