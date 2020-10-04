UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Carlos Condit finally got back in the win column last night, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana.

Before we go any further, we should note that international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Carlos Condit: $250,000 ($115,000 to show, $115,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Holly Holm: $230,000 ($160,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Germaine de Randamie: $160,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Irene Aldana: $95,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kyler Phillips: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dusko Todorovic: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Luigi Vendramini: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Court McGee: $63,000 ($48,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Casey Kenney: $62,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julianna Pena: $50,000 ($45,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Loma Lookboonme: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Felipe: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nassourdine Imavov: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Jourdain: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jinh Yu Frey: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dequan Townsend: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessin Ayari: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yorgan de Castro: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Heili Alateng: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cameron Else: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Josh Culibao: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Williams: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)