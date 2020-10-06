The HOVG Podcast: Jeff Pearlman

By The Hall of Very Good | October 6, 2020 1:39 am



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jeff Pearlman.

The self-proclaimed “Jewish Michael Lewis” talks to the boys about that time he and Jesse Orosco ran over a cat, why he chose the Los Angeles Lakers as the subject of his latest book (Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty), reveals the subject of his next book and explains why it isn’t about who it should have been about and what the somebody is not Matisyahu.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Legoland, Jesse Orosco, Jessica Simpson, dead cat

A New Book Chronicles Kobe Bryant’s Early-Career Cruelty. Here’s Why It’s Important to Talk About

The Easter Eggs of “Three-Ring Circus”

JEFF’S BOOKS:

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSORS:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Negro Leagues History.