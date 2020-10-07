Matt Murray traded to Ottawa for 2nd round pick, prospect

The speculation and waiting is finally over. Two-time Stanley Cup winning goaltender Matt Murray has been traded from the Penguins to the Ottawa Senators for a second round pick (52nd overall) and prospect Jonathan Gruden.

TRADE ALERT 🚨: The Penguins have acquired forward Jonathan Gruden and a 2020 second-round draft pick (52nd overall) from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Matt Murray. pic.twitter.com/lag06QAFaU — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 7, 2020

With Tristan Jarry set to take over in goal next season, it was only a matter of when, not if, Murray would be traded.

Murray, 26, has been wildly inconsistent over the past three seasons. After rebounding from a poor season in 2017-18, he followed up a strong 2018-19 campaign by allowing nearly 14 more goals than expected, sixth worst in the league.

Goaltending performance is extremely volatile and it wouldn’t surprise me to see Murray rebound in Ottawa.

The Penguins now have the 52nd overall pick in the draft. I’m not going to sit here and tell you that they will have an opportunity to get a solid player because I simply don’t know if they will. Take all prospect evaluation at this point in the draft with a grain of salt.

The prospect coming back to the Penguins, Gruden, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He put up 66 points in 59 games for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League last season.

Per Hockey Prospecting, Gruden appears to be nothing more than some organizational depth. They have his probability of becoming an NHLer at 30%.

