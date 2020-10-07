NBA Finals Game 4 Fantasy Stud: LeBron James

Hoops Manifesto

October 7, 2020

Oct 6, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against and is fouled by Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder (99) during the fourth quarter in game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

LeBron James – Lakers (vs Miami)

28 points, 8-16 FG, 10-12 FT, 2 3PTs, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steals

The King has all but locked up another Finals MVP.

 

 

