Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Oct 27/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 11 Alesha Zappitella Atomweight 123 2 3 Victoria Leonardo Flyweight 58.5 3 4 Chelsea Chandler Fthr/Bntmwght 56 4 5 Pam Sorenson Fthr/Bntmwght 53 5 6 Caitlin Sammons Flyweight 52 6 7 Lindsey VanZandt Atomweight 50.5 7 8 Kailin Curran Strawweight 49.5 8 9 Erin Blanchfield Flyweight 47 9 12 Karina Rodriguez Flyweight 36.5 10 13 Taneisha Tennant Fthr/Bntmwght 35.5 11 14 Pearl Gonzalez Flyweight 32.5 12 NR Helen Peralta Strawweight 31.5 13 17 Brogan Walker-Sanchez Flyweight 31 14 18 Kaitlin Young Fthr/Bntmwght 30.5 15 19 Emily Ducote Strawweight 28.5 16 15 Ashley Cummins Atomweight 27 17 20 Shaianna Rincon Fthr/Bntmwght 26.5 18 21 Kelly Clayton Fthr/Bntmwght 25 19 NR Raquel Canuto Fthr/Bntmwght 24.5 20 21 Jennifer Chieng Flyweight 22.5 21 26 Lisa Verzosa Fthr/Bntmwght 20.5 22 24 Auttumn Norton Fthr/Bntmwght 20 22 24 Claire Guthrie Flyweight 20 24 34 Jessica Delboni Strawweight 19 25 27 Hope Chase Fthr/Bntmwght 17 26 28 Jillian Decoursey Atomweight 16.5 27 30 Herica Tiburcio Strawweight 13 27 32 Kelly D’Angelo Atomweight 13 29 33 Taylor Guardado Fthr/Bntmwght 12.5 30 36 Juliana Lima Strawweight 6.5 31 37 Erin Harpe Fthr/Bntmwght 5 31 37 Mitzi Merry Fthr/Bntmwght 5 31 37 Monica Franco Fthr/Bntmwght 5 31 37 Montserrat Ruiz Strawweight 5 35 41 Julia Ottolino Fthr/Bntmwght 4.5 35 41 Linda Mihalec Atomweight 4.5 35 41 Serena de Jesus Fthr/Bntmwght 4.5 38 46 Brittney Victoria Fthr/Bntmwght 4 38 46 Latoya Walker Fthr/Bntmwght 4 38 41 Liz Tracy Flyweight 4 41 48 Alexa Conners Flyweight 3.5 41 48 Janaisa Morandin Strawweight 3.5 41 48 Kerri Kenneson Fthr/Bntmwght 3.5 44 51 Cynthia Arceo Strawweight 0 44 51 Florina Moeller Fthr/Bntmwght 0 44 51 Liana Pirosin Strawweight 0 44 51 Maiju Suotama Flyweight 0 44 51 Morgan Hickam Fthr/Bntmwght 0 44 51 Tina Pettigrew Fthr/Bntmwght 0

Check back next Tuesday for our feather/bantamweight rankings

Invicta Performance Rankings

Feather/Bantamweights

Flyweights

Strawweight

Atomweights