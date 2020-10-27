Record-breaking balance of power has Dodgers close to winning World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are only one win away from doing something the franchise has not been able to do since 1988, and that is to win the World Series. On Tuesday in Arlington, TX, the Dodgers can eliminate the Tampa Bay Rays. If they are unsuccessful this evening, the franchise has another chance on Wednesday.

The one statistic that is glaring for the Dodgers has been their balance when it comes to power. While the Rays have had record-breaking offense from designated hitter Randy Arozarena of La Habana, Cuba, (nine home runs in 19 games), the Dodgers have had their power spread throughout their entire lineup.

The Dodgers now have nine different players who have hit a home run in the World Series. That is now a Major League Baseball record for the most players with a home run in baseball’s most famous playoff series. The previous record belonged to the Oakland Athletics, as they had eight, according to John Labombarda, the director of research at the Elias Sports Bureau.

Currently, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager of Charlotte, NC, and third baseman Justin Turner of Long Beach, CA, each have two home runs, to lead the team. Meanwhile, seven other Dodgers have hit a single home run. They are right fielder Mookie Betts of Nashville, TN, catcher/designated hitter Will Smith of Louisville, KY, second baseman Chris Taylor of Virginia Beach, VA, first baseman Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, AZ, first baseman Max Muncy of Midland, TX, catcher Austin Barnes of Riverside, CA, and left fielder Joc Pederson of Palo Alto, CA.

In game five on Sunday, it was Pederson and Muncy who went deep in a 4-2 Dodgers win. Muncy set the record with a fifth inning solo home run for the Dodgers off of Rays’ starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

The San Francisco Giants hold the record for the most home runs by a team in the World Series with 14. That was set in 2002 when they lost in seven games to the Los Angeles Angels. With 11 home runs right now, the Dodgers are in striking distance of tying or breaking that record too.