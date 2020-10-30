Giants

Logan Ryan has funny take on squaring off against Tom Brady

Logan Ryan has funny take on squaring off against Tom Brady

Giants

Logan Ryan has funny take on squaring off against Tom Brady

By October 30, 2020 3:57 pm

By |

Tom Brady is often referred to as the greatest quarterback of all time, and one of his former teammates knows firsthand that he’s earned the title.

Logan Ryan began his career with the Patriots, where he played from 2013-16, winning two Super Bowls (XLIX, LI) during that time. He squared off against Brady and the Patriots offense every week in practice, so he’s well aware of the 43-year-old’s ability to fit balls into tight windows and read defenses.

Brady won six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, and is vying for his seventh with the Bucs. Ryan now plays for the Giants, and he’s set to square off against TB12 and his squad on Monday Night Football, so he had the perfect quote to put the matchup in perspective.

Great analogy by Ryan there.

Giants, NFL, Promoted

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Giants
Home