Fiorentina names Cesare Prandelli head coach

Fiorentina has made a coaching change early on in the 2020-21 Serie A season. On Monday, Fiorentina fired head coach Giuseppe Iachini of Ascoli Piceno, Italy, and replaced him with Cesare Prandelli of Orzinuovi, Italy according to the Associated Press. It is interesting that Prandelli is seven years older than Iachini, as Prandelli is 63 years of age, while Iachini is 56 years old.

Prandelli is actually returning to Fiorentina. He was with them before from 2005 to 2010. In those five seasons, he posted a record of 117 wins, 67 losses, and 56 draws. Fiorentina teams also had a strong goals for and against ratio during this time period as they were a +107.

Prandelli has been managing soccer regularly in Europe since 1997. He was in Lecce for one year from 1997 to 1998. That was followed by two years in Verona from 1998 to 2000, one year in Venezia from 2000 to 2001, two years in Parma from 2002 to 2004, one year in Roma in 2004, the five aforementioned seasons in Fiorentina from 2005 to 2010, five seasons with the Italian National Team from 2010 to 2014, one season with Turkey’s Galatasaray in 2014, one season with Spain’s Valencia in 2016, one season with Al-Nasr of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates Pro League from 2017-18, and then one season in Genoa from 2018-19.

Prandelli’s career managerial record is 260 wins, 192 losses, and 179 defeats. His teams have scored 881 goals, and given up 753 goals for an impressive for and against ratio of +128. While with Fiorentina in 2007-08, he was the Serie A coach of the year.

As a player, Prandelli played 323 games with Cremonese, Atalanta, and Juventus from 1974 to 1990. While playing midfield, he had 17 goals in 323 games. Despite not scoring for Juventus in six seasons with the club from 1979 to 1985, Prandelli did win three Serie A titles as a player with Juventus in 1981, 1982, and 1984.

Iachini was initially named Fiorentina’s head coach on December 23, 2019. In his 11 month period with Fiorentina, he had a record of 12 wins, 10 draws, and nine losses. After seven games in Serie A this season, Fiorentina had a record of two wins, three losses, and two draws for eight points. They were tied with Spezia for 12th place.