Los Angeles Angels name Perry Minasian as their new general manager

The Los Angeles Angels have named Perry Minasian as their new general manager according to Katherine Acquavella of CBS Sports on Thursday. Minasian had previously been the assistant general manager of the Atlanta Braves, a role he had since 2017.

Minasian takes over from Billy Eppler, who was relieved of his duties on September 28. Last season, the Angels finished fourth in the American League West with a record of 26 wins and 34 losses.

Prior to being with the Braves, Minasian spent nine years in the Toronto Blue Jays scouting department from 2009 to 2017, and seven seasons as a scout and staff assistant with the Texas Rangers from 2003 to 2009.

A native of Chicago, IL, Minasian has been involved in Major League Baseball for 32 years. At the age of eight, Minasian was remarkably the White Sox bat boy while his father Zack was the Rangers clubhouse manager.

During his Major League Baseball career, Minasian has been closely connected to Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos of Montreal, Quebec. Minasian was with Anthopoulos with the Toronto Blue Jays for seven seasons from 2009 to 2015, and was then with Anthopoulos again for the last four seasons in Atlanta.

Now with the Angels, it will be interesting to see what Minasian will do when it comes to the manager. Most general managers like their own guy to manage their team, but the Angels have the luxury of having one of the most successful managers in Major League Baseball over the last 15 years in Joe Maddon of West Hazleton, PA. Maddon managed the Chicago Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908 in 2016, and has won the manager of the year award three times–2008 and 2011 with the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League, and 2015 with the Cubs in the National League.

In analyzing the Angels roster, there is no doubt Los Angeles needs another starting pitcher to complement Dylan Bundy. It will be interesting if the Angels will still go after National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer from the Cincinnati Reds with Minasian in control.