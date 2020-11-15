The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers could make the NBA’s first trade of the 2020 NBA Offseason on Monday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers wasted no time heating the trade market up on Sunday. Although the market doesn’t officially open up until Monday at noon when the moratorium is scheduled to be lifted, the Lakers and the Thunder are reportedly in advanced talks for a deal.

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder will send veteran guard Dennis Schroder to the Lakers in exchange for the Lakers’ No. 28 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and veteran guard Danny Green.

Per Wojnarowski’s report, the deal is expected to be finalized as early as Monday. And while numerous teams were looking into potentially acquiring Schroder through a trade, the Lakers’ involvement has reportedly sent those inquiring organizations looking elsewhere as it’s believed to be a done deal for the Thunder and the Lakers.

Los Angeles will now get a talented guard who can play the point and shooting guard. Last year, Schroder came off the bench for the Thunder and averaged 18 points-per-game while shooting 38-percent from deep.

Meanwhile, the Thunder will acquire the six-foot-six-inch veteran shooting guard, Danny Green. Last season, Green started in 68 regular-season games for the Lakers. He averaged eight points-per-game while knocking down 36-percent of his three-point attempts.

The addition of Green is solid for the Thunder, but the focal point of the deal for them will be the extra first-round pick they get in return. As a team headed towards a rebuild, Oklahoma City is looking for all of the assets they can get as they look to build for the future.

So far, the Thunder now have their hands on two first-round picks. The first pick comes at No. 25, and the Lakers’ 28th pick will shortly follow. Considering the Thunder are holding a fire sale and actively shopping veteran point guard Chris Paul, OKC could very well end up with another first-rounder depending on what happens over the next few days.

