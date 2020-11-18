Nets likely to retain Joe Harris this offseason

Teams around the NBA believe Joe Harris is likely to re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason.

All of the talk surrounding the Brooklyn Nets this offseason has been related to a possible trade with the Houston Rockets involving James Harden.

As Brooklyn’s front office attempts to put together a significant trade package to try and convince the Rockets to cave, the Nets are also focusing on one of their notable free agents-to-be, Joe Harris.

The 29-year-old sharpshooter hasn’t reached superstar status in the NBA, but his career average of 42-percent from beyond the arc has several teams in need of a shooter ready to make a healthy offer to Harris.

Lately, the Atlanta Hawks have had a substantial interest in Harris. According to Sam Amico of AmicoHoops, the Hawks are reportedly “prepared to make a significant offer” to the veteran shooter.

Considering the Hawks are far from championship contenders heading into the 2020-2021 NBA season, a large contract offer might not be enough for Harris to pack up and move elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Nets are in a much more favorable situation heading into the season. As Brooklyn anticipates the return of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next season, the Nets are viewed as championship contenders.

So, as teams monitor Harris throughout the offseason, it is believed he’ll look to return to Brooklyn this year, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Per Begley, Harris could end up with a contract worth $16-20 million-per-year. It’s believed the Nets could get Harris back on a four-year deal.

Justin Grasso covers the NBA for The Sports Daily. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_