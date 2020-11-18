Watch: Cole Anthony has funny take about getting drafted by Magic, putting it in perspective

Magic

November 18, 2020 11:23 pm

UNC product Cole Anthony was one of the stars that stole the show on Draft Night.

Anthony was selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 15 overall pick, and he fills a key need for the team, as they’re in desperate need of a playmaking point guard. The Magic already have a formidable frontcourt, so adding some youth on the back end should really help improve the team that did manage to qualify for the playoffs earlier this summer.

And while Anthony wasn’t selected by or linked to the Knicks, the team’s biggest superfan, famed director Spike Lee, was spotted celebrating with him, along with his family. No one expected to see Lee when he popped out of nowhere after Anthony was drafted.

But that wasn’t the end of the entertainment, as Anthony himself gave a great take about what it meant to be drafted, saying it was the best moment of his life, aside from his birth.

That really puts the magical moment in perspective.

