2020 NBA Free Agency Tracker

Welcome to the NBA’s 2020 Free Agency period!

Happy Holidays, NBA fans! The time has finally come. Since March, the NBA has placed a moratorium on the league, which was finally lifted this past Monday.

Earlier this week, the trade market opened up and certainly did not disappoint. Then, Wednesday came, and the 2020 NBA Draft finally kicked off, giving the incoming rookies a new home.

Now, on Friday night, the free agency market will open up. Here, we’ll keep track of every trade and signing going on around the league in real-time beginning at 6 PM EST.

The Top Free Agents Available:

Fred VanVleet, SG, Raptors

Gordon Hayward, SF, Celtics

Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG, Kings (RFA)

Joe Harris, SG, Nets

Danilo Gallinari, SF, Thunder

Davis Bertans, SF, Wizards

Montrezl Harrell, PF, Clippers

Christian Wood, PF, Pistons

Rajon Rondo, PG, Lakers

Jerami Grant, PF, Nuggets

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG, Lakers

Early Rumors

Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Hawks?

According to Emiliano Carchia, Bogdanovic is expected to sign an offer sheet with the Atlanta Hawks when free agency begins.

Gordon Hayward eyeing up the Indiana Pacers

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is fully focused on potentially signing a deal with the Indiana Pacers. While a return to Boston on a restructured deal isn’t entirely out of the question, signs are beginning to point towards Hayward leaving and possibly joining the Pacers. He has multiple suitors lined up as well, such as the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.

Free Agency

Goran Dragic Stays With the Miami Heat

The heat veteran took to Twitter to announce he won’t be going anywhere this offseason.

Myers Leonard Will Also Re-Sign With Heat

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Miami Heat veteran Myers Leonard intends to re-sign with the Heat. He’s expected to sign a two-year deal.

Wesley Matthews Lands Deal With Lakers

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wesley Matthews has signed a one-year deal worth $3.6 million with the Lakers.

Drew Eubanks Remains With Spurs

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, veteran big man Drew Eubanks will re-sign with the Spurs. He inks a three-year deal with San Antonio.

Dwayne Bacon Agrees to a Deal With Orlando Magic

After having his qualifying offer declined by the Charlotte Hornets, veteran guard/forward Dwayne Bacon lands a two-year deal with the Magic, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

Mason Plumlee Lands With Pistons

Former Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee has signed a three-year deal, worth $25 million with the Detroit Pistons, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Jahlil Okafor Also Signs With Pistons

Veteran center Jahlil Okafor will move on to sign with the Detroit Pistons on a two-year deal according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.