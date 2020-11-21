John Wall tells Wizards he wants out

Washington Wizards guard John Wall is ready for a fresh start elsewhere.

John Wall isn’t getting any younger. The 30-year-old guard wants to play for a title, but he hasn’t had the opportunity to do so in the last ten years.

The former first-overall pick became the face of the Wizards’ franchise back in 2010. Since getting his first start, Wall has averaged just under 20 points-per-game in his career.

Although he has four playoff appearances with the Wizards, Wall didn’t get them very far. With Bradley Beal and Wall, Washington always dealt with being a decent team — but never actually viewed as contenders.

For the last few seasons, teams have been waiting for the fire sale so they could get Beal and Wall while they’re still able to produce at a high level. But the Wizards were never willing to deal them.

This offseason, Wall reportedly made his intentions clear. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the veteran guard told the Wizards he wants out. Now, Washington has engaged in trade talks with the Houston Rockets in hopes of landing one of their two disgruntled stars.

For the last couple of weeks, Russell Westbrook has been telling the Rockets’ organization behind the scenes he wants to be traded. With a limited market, the Rockets only heard from the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks.

Now that Wall wants to go, Houston has received calls from the Wizards. The swap of guards could make both players happy — but it’s unclear what needs to happen for the deal to get done.

Justin Grasso covers the NBA for The Sports Daily. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_