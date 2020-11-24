The HOVG Podcast: J-L Cauvin

By The Hall of Very Good | November 24, 2020 1:31 am



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by J-L Cauvin.

The stand-up comedian and Donald Trump impersonator talks to the boys about one of his greatest accomplishments (spoiler alert: it involves a pair of middle fingers and a group of high school cheerleaders), shares his all-time favorite New York Yankees players, reveals why he hates Derek Jeter so much and, for some reason, recalls that time he was offered free Rich Little tickets…and explains why he didn’t take them.

History of Monument Park

So Here’s The Likely Reason Somebody Didn’t Vote For Derek Jeter

How J-L Cauvin Became the Most Spot-On Trump Impersonator Alive

Aspiring Comedian from the Bronx has Trump Impersonation Down Pat

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Patrick’s Custom Painting.