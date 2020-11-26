MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 26/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Max Holloway (21-6) vs Calvin Kattar (22-4) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th

Jacob Kilburn (8-3) vs Austin Lingo (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th

Sara McMann (12-5) vs Julianna Pena (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th

Anthony Hernandez (7-2) vs Rodolfo Vieira (7-0) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th

Nasrat Haqparast (12-3) vs Arman Tsarukyan (15-2) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd

Andre Muniz (20-4) vs Andrew Sanchez (12-5) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd

Ottman Azaitar (13-0) vs Matt Frevola (8-1-1) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd

Umar Nurmagomedov (12-0) vs Sergey Morozov (16-3) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd

Shane Burgos (13-2) vs Hakeem Dawodu (12-1-1) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd

Kelvin Gastelum (15-6) vs Ian Heinisch (14-3) – UFC Fight Night 185 – Jan 30th

Jimmie Rivera (23-4) vs Pedro Munhoz (18-5) – UFC Fight Night 185 – Jan 30th

Alistair Overeem (47-18) vs Alexander Volkov (32-8) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Mike Rodriguez (11-5, 1 NC) vs Danilo Marques (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Marion Reneau (9-6-1) vs Macy Chiasson (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Aliaskhab Khizriev (13-0) vs Wellington Turman (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Julio Arce (16-4) vs Timur Valiev (16-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Uriah Hall (16-9) vs Chris Weidman (15-5) – UFC 258 – Feb 13th

Yana Kunitskaya (13-5-1) vs Ketlen Vieira (11-1) – UFC Fight Night 187 – Feb 20th

Danny Chavez (11-3) vs Jared Gordon (16-4) – UFC Fight Night 187 – Feb 20th

William Knight (9-1) vs Alonzo Menifield (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – Feb 27th

Aleksandar Rakic (13-2) vs Thiago Santos (21-8) – UFC Fight Night 189 – Mar 6th

RIZIN

Bantamweight Championship: Kai Asakura (16-2) vs Kyoji Horiguchi (28-3) – RIZIN 26 – Dec 31st

