WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson Passes Away At 79

Sad news coming out today as WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson has passed away. He was 79 years old. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Photo: WWE

Patterson’s wrestling career went all the back to the late 50’s where he would compete in Canada, his native country for 20 years. He would compete in the AWA where he would win the Tag Team Championships along with his partner Ray Stevens in 1978.

WWE came knocking on his door shortly afterwards where Patterson would be managed by The Grand Wizard. Pat made history in the company becoming the first ever Intercontinental Champion in 1979. He would continue making an impact in WWE as he would have legendary feuds including his feud with Hall Of Famer Sgt. Slaughter in matches such as the Boot Camp match and an Alley Fight that took place at Madison Square Garden.

Photo: WWE

Patterson retired from in ring competition in 1984 but would go on to make important contributions to the WWE. He would join Vince McMahon at the commentary table doing color and would bring up the original concept of the Royal Rumble match. In 1996, Patterson’s career was celebrated as he was inducted into the Hall Of Fame by Bret Hart.

He would then play a role as one of McMahon’s Stooges alongside Gerald Brisco during the Attitude Era. The duo created memorable moments including Patterson capturing the Hardcore Championship and feuding with his fellow stooge Brisco for it.

In 2014, Patterson appeared on the WWE Network series Legends House where he came out as one of the first openly gay wrestlers in professional wrestling. He would go on to release his memoir titled Accepted: How The First Gay Superstar Changed WWE two years after coming out.

Patterson’s contributions such as the Intercontinental Championship and the Royal Rumble match concept has become an important part of the company’s history and will continue to be.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Patterson’s family and friends.