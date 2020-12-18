Reasons and possible benefits of buying a sports car in Australia

The reasons to buy a sports car are more every day thanks to the options that are more and more extensive in Australia, with models in practically every segment and price range. In addition, buying a car of this type does not mean that sacrifices are necessarily made in various aspects. At least if we involve its vehicle history report.

In the same way, it may be that you are still looking for reasons to buy a sports car in Australia:

Range of options

Convertible, hatchback, two-door, four-door, 2 + 2, and even station wagon; front, rear or four wheel drive; four, six, or eight cylinder engine. You think of any combination of the above and it almost certainly exists in a sports version.

In the low price range we find cars like the MX-5 which is classified as one of the best sports convertibles that exist. Having so many body options means that in the same way you will also find great differences in price. Do you want a coupè? You can buy almost anything in Australia; from a Toyota GT-86 to a Porsche Cayman. A convertible? There’s the Mazda MX-5 through the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. And if you are looking for space for the family, you have options like the BMW M3, the Dodge Charger SRT, or even the E63 AMG Wagon.

Three pedals

If there’s one segment in which you can still choose a manual transmission as equipment, it’s this one. Whether it’s a supercharged, low-horsepower four-cylinder, or a naturally aspirated eight-cylinder, or any type of engine in between, you can get it with a manual transmission.

Despite the fact that a sports car seeks better performance, and that is achieved with semi-automatic transmissions, today the manual transmission in sports cars is still present, even in some special editions that only equip this box.

Buying a sports car for many Australians is a decision that brings with it extraordinary benefits. Although it implies a slightly higher investment compared to city cars, the price is justified thanks to the technical characteristics engineered by the manufacturers. Learn about some of the advantages of buying sports cars and who knows, you might discover the perfect car for you!

1. Safety first

It is a fact that sports cars offer greater safety for passengers than their urban counterparts. They generally tend to have a greater number of airbags and other internal details that ensure greater traction, better brakes and better damping in the event of an accident.

2. Let’s think ahead

Another important factor to consider is the resale value. Among the cars that receive the highest rating in world resale indexes, sports cars rank first, making their value last longer than lower-priced models.

3. Speed ​​and style in one

Only these models are synonymous with three hundred or more horsepower and are a must for all those drivers who want to make the most of the free roads (of course, respecting the permitted speed limits).

4. Lifetime warranty

Another important feature of these cars is the excellent after-sales service offered by the brands. From roadside assistance to lifetime warranties, sports cars and the brands behind them strive to win the hearts of their customers; they know very well that for the high price it is the least that their audiences expect in return.

Now many sports cars are being sold at affordable prices but some Australians don’t have the ability to pay cash. That is why finance companies in Australia still play an important role in the flow of buying and selling sports cars in Australia.