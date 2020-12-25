'Friday Night SmackDown' (12/25) Results And Review: 3 Championship Matches, First Entrant Announced For 'Royal Rumble' Match, And More

Friday Night SmackDown took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Orlando Florida with virtual fans in attendance. Three championship matches were scheduled such as Charlotte Flair and Asuka coming to the show to defend their Tag Titles in a Triple Threat Elimination Match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair and Bayley and Carmella. In addition, Sami Zayn defended the Intercontinental Championship against Big E in a Lumberjack Match and the main event featured was for the Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens inside a Steel Cage.

Roman Reigns Defeated Kevin Owens In A Steel Cage Match To Retain The Universal Championship

Charlotte Flair and Asuka were shown making their way to the ring for their title match.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka came out to the ring. Charlotte said Christmas came early because they are on SmackDown. Asuka gloated until Bayley came out to interrupt. Bayley said she is more impressive and 2020 was impressive for her because of her long reign as Women’s Champion. Sasha Banks came out to interrupt saying she is the champion now to Bayley. Bianca Belair came out to interrupt saying she is impressive because she is the toughest, quickest and fastest. Carmella came out calling them except Bayley bitches. She said she is the only naughty and nice person in the ring but then Sasha landed a right hand shot on Carmella.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka Defeated Bayley/Carmella and Sasha Banks/Bianca Belair In A Triple Threat Elimination Match To Retain The Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Street Profits hype up the Christmas version of SmackDown. They see Sami Zayn yelling at a producer about who leaked the audio of him. The Street profits present a gift to Sami. Sami was excited and they show him a shirt that says “I was Intercontinental Champion.” Sami fake laughs with them and tells them they are not funny. Sami walks away as they continue mocking him.

Daniel Bryan came down for his match with Jey Uso until Jey attacked Bryan on the stage. He threw Bryan into the tree and presents on the stage. Officials tried to separate Jey from him as Jey slammed him on the ramp.

As they came back from break, Daniel Bryan made it to the ring and was ready to fight Jey. The ref rang the bell.

Daniel Bryan Defeated Jey Uso

Big E was getting ready backstage for his Lumberjack Match.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Daniel Bryan backstage and asked what is next. He said he has never won a Royal Rumble and he announces he will be in the Royal Rumble match. Sami Zayn interrupted saying Daniel has had an out for him since day 1 and compalined about his title match tonight. He blamed Daniel for it and claimed karma will take care of him. He also claimed he will be laughing in his face when it happens. Sami leaves and Daniel thinks Santa didn’t give him a PS5.

Big E Defeated Sami Zayn In A Lumberjack Match To Become The NEW Intercontinental Champion

The show ended with Big E celebrating with the babyface stars with confetti coming down.

Overall Review: This was a really good show. One of the only things I didn’t like about it was how much they were stretching out each match but the matches were all great to watch. I’m surprised the Universal title match opened the show but either way I enjoyed the match and it gives an excuse for their rivalry to continue hopefully towards Royal Rumble. Once i saw the Cage match was opening, I knew they were going to end it with the Lumberjack match and having Big E win it to end on a happy note since it’s a Christmas edition. That’s exactly what happened and I’m really happy for Big E to take this next step in his singles push. Daniel Bryan also putting his name in the Royal Rumble match was kind of what I was thinking as soon as he beat Jey Uso. The Triple Threat Elimination Match was what it was and it was a pretty good way to help show Bianca’s ability. However, I think they could’ve done a little more to show her perseverance.

Grade: 6/10