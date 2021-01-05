'Monday Night Raw' (1/4/21) Results And Review: Legends Night, Drew McIntyre And Keith Lee Battle For The WWE Title, And More

Monday Night Raw took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field at St. Petersberg Florida with virtual fans in attendance. It was Legends Night featuring appearances from Hall Of Famers such as Hulk Hogan, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Booker T, Big Show, Mark Henry and many more. Plus, Drew McIntyre defended the WWE Championship against Keith Lee.

The show opened with Hulk Hogan’s phone calling it the H phone. Hogan appeared with the phone introducing everyone to Legends Night.

Call your friends and family and tell 'em it's LEGENDS NIGHT on #WWERaw and it all starts RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/QqZ5NKevsb — WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021

Miz and Morrison were in the ring for Miz TV. Miz hypes up the show. Morrison runs down the list of legends on the show including Miz. Miz says he is optimistic of 2021 now that he has the briefcase again. He introduces The New Day as their guest. The New Day came out to the ring. The New Day introduces their talk show New Day Talks. Miz gets annoyed as The New Day try to make it their show. Miz tries to get a word in but The New Day kept interrupting. The New Day ask Miz and Morrrison if they have any New years Resolutions. Morrison runs down his list of resolutions until miz stopped him. Kofi asked who they would love to go out to dinner with and Morrison said Tatanka. Miz tries to end it but they kept on going with the show. Miz yells at them for making a joke of his show. Teddy Long’s music hits and he came out. He tells Miz and Morrison they will face The Undertaker. He makes the real match which is a tag match with Miz and Morrison taking on The New Day.

The New Day Defeated Miz and Morrison

They show the events of last week with Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss.

Charly Caruso interviewed Randy Orton about what happened last week. He said he couldn’t burn her because he realized something has changed in him so he showed her compassion. he said he hates himself for it but he realizes that there are no boundaries. She asks if The Fiend is coming back but he says he will show the Legends tonight why he is the Legend Killer.

They showed the Tik Tok video of R Truth and The New Day. Angel Garza rolled up Truth in the video to win the 24/7 title.

Garza was backstage with Alicia Fox but pissed her off by asking him what he knows about beauty. Garza came up to Mickie James, Tatanka and Sgt. Slaughter who scolds him from interrupting them. Garza gives Mickie the rose but then Slaughter takes it, calling him maggot.

AJ Styles Defeated Elias

Jaxson Ryker tried to swing the guitar at Styles but Styles ducked and Omos kicked the guitar, breaking it. Ryker escaped out of the ring.

Footage showed Charlotte Flair being interviewed about the Royal Rumble saying she will be in the Rumble match and will defy the odds again.

Riddle and Big Show were talking backstage. Riddle called him the Big Bro. Riddle left and Randy Orton came up to him. Orton reminds Big Show what happened to him last summer and claims Show’s career is over. Show said he is not in his head and he is proud to be a part of Legends Night. Orton said Show doesn’t have the guts to take him on again. Orton leaves.

Peyton Royce And Lacey Evans Defeated Charlotte Flair And Asuka

How EXCITED is @LaceyEvansWWE to get the win on #WWERaw? Talk about a celebration… 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/83oSPI9cEt — WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021

Charlotte goes up to her father Ric Flair and tells him to stay out of her business. He walks away sad.

Sheamus wishes Drew McIntyre luck backstage. Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart walk up to them. Hogan wishes him luck and tells him how proud he is of Drew carrying the WWE banner. He calls Drew a great champion. Drew and Jimmy Hart crack jokes at Sheamus calling him the Mouth Of The South Of Ireland. Drew and Hogan do the “Whatcha Gonna Do Brother” saying together.

Riddle Defeated Bobby Lashley

Mark Henry gave Ricochet words of encouragement to keep his head up. Randy Orton came up to him and said he is entering the Royal Rumble match. he mocks Henry for being on a scooter. Orton reminds Henry of the amount of times he got hit with the World’s Strongest Slam. He said he wants to give Henry a receipt but since it’s a special night he is giving him a pass. he yells at Henry to get out of here and Henry rides off.

Charly caught up with MVP and Bobby Lashley backstage about the match. MVP said he was robbed because Riddle tapped out. Lashley said he will punish Riddle the next time he gets his hands on him.

Shayna Baszler attacked Mandy Rose before their match by the entrance ramp. Dana Brooke came down to her aid and took Mandy’s place.

Dana Brooke Defeated Shayna Baszler

Shayna still had Dana in the clutch. Mandy Rose broke it up. Mandy and Dana took down Shayna.

IRS, Ric Flair and Molly Holly were talking backstage until Randy Orton interrupted. He asked Ric if he could walk down the aisle with him. Ric tells him that he wouldn’t after what he did. Randy insults him by saying Charlotte has become a better athlete than him. He tells Ric that he is a pathetic old man.

Riddle went up to Keith Lee backstage to wish him luck. Lee thanks him for the pep talk. Riddle cheers him on as he leaves. Lee continues his workout.

Randy Orton Defeated Jeff Hardy

Lucha House Party walk backstage and find Melina. They chant “Lucha” with her.

Lucha House Party Defeated The Hurt Business

MVP yells at Shelton and Cedric to get on the same page. Cedric and Shelton yell at each other.

Nikki Cross was talking with Torrie Wilson until Angel Garza interrupted her with a rose. Torrie tells Angel that Cardi B is behind the door and wants the rose. Angel looks behind it but finds The Boogieman. Angel runs away scared but gets rolled up by R Truth so that Truth can win the 24/7 title back. Ron Simmons comes up to Angel who is sitting in defeat on the ground and yells “Damn.”

Drew McIntyre Defeated Keith Lee To Retain The WWE Championship

Lee and Drew showed respect to each other after the match. Drew was about to speak until Goldberg came out to the ring. Goldberg tells Drew there is no better person to represent Drew but he has no respect. He tells Drew that he believes Drew is better than anyone of them and the legends don’t pose a threat. He says he is challenging Drew for the title at the Royal Rumble. Drew said fighting Goldberg would be like fighting his own dad. Goldberg shoves him down and the show goes off the air.

Overall Review: This was fairly better show than usual. Mostly it was because of seeing the legends like Hulk, Flair, Jimmy Hart, Molly Holly, Slaughter, Torrie and others. I was not expecting Goldberg to show up on this show and now apparently he’s the next challenger for Drew McIntyre. I don’t get why the whole set up was Goldberg thinking that Drew was not respecting the legends when the guy was just doing the Hogan catchphrase with Hulk Hogan. I’m interested in it though and I don’t see Goldberg winning it especially with how much the company has been behind Drew, this is just to elevate Drew further. I thought the main event match with Drew and Keith was a great main event and it really showed that Lee is a future WWE Champion for sure. I also loved the Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton match to me it was a throwback to their match at Royal Rumble 2008 which I saw live. The whole thing with Charlotte Flair and Ric getting involved in the match as he is being flirty with Lacey Evans is a interesting storyline but I guess it was a way to make Lacey and Peyton challengers for Charlotte and Asuka’s tag titles. The only issue is I don’t know if Ric is going to be there now throughout that whole story because he would have to be if they’re playing off Lacey getting in Charlotte’s head by flirting with Ric. Also, how does Ric just trip Charlotte like that? There wasn’t much distraction in that part for him to do that. Most of the matches that involved champions on the show had the champions lose to set up new challengers for the title which it was what it was. Shayna getting pinned by Dana was kind of upsetting to me. No disrespect to Dana or Mandy Rose but Shayna deserves better than what she is getting. Everything else just felt like a typical Raw in terms of matches and show structure.

Grade: 6/10