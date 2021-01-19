Sara McMann Scouting Report - full Sara McMann Scouting Report , including strengths, weaknesses, martial arts training and more. Sara McMann Scouting Report | The Sports Daily
Sara McMann Scouting Report

January 19, 2021

Jan 25, 2020; Raleigh, NC, USA; Sara McMann (red gloves) and Lina Lansberg (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

 

Vitals

5’5″ 135 lbs (Women’s Bantamweight)
66″ reach, Orthodox
September 24, 1980

Record

12-5 (UFC: 6-5)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

2004 Olympic Games silver medalist in freestyle wrestling
Numerous international grappling & wrestling medals
Collegiate wrestler
Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

 

Strengths

– world class wrestler
– very good submission skills
– very powerful
– used to the “big stage” from her wrestling experience
– very accurate striker
– a takedown machine
– very accurate with her takedowns
– has never been taken down in a fight
– very active striker
– has some pop in her punches


Weaknesses

– on the wrong side of 40
– despite all the takedowns doesn’t look for too many submissions
– still a work in progress
– has struggled against the top of the division
– susceptible to submissions

 

Synopsis

Will McMann’s combination of impeccable wrestling and improved striking be enough to carry to the top of the sport?

 

 

