Sara McMann Scouting Report
Vitals
5’5″ 135 lbs (Women’s Bantamweight)
66″ reach, Orthodox
September 24, 1980
Record
12-5 (UFC: 6-5)
Current Streak
1 straight win
Training
2004 Olympic Games silver medalist in freestyle wrestling
Numerous international grappling & wrestling medals
Collegiate wrestler
Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– world class wrestler
– very good submission skills
– very powerful
– used to the “big stage” from her wrestling experience
– very accurate striker
– a takedown machine
– very accurate with her takedowns
– has never been taken down in a fight
– very active striker
– has some pop in her punches
Weaknesses
– on the wrong side of 40
– despite all the takedowns doesn’t look for too many submissions
– still a work in progress
– has struggled against the top of the division
– susceptible to submissions
Synopsis
Will McMann’s combination of impeccable wrestling and improved striking be enough to carry to the top of the sport?