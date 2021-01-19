The HOVG Podcast: Jake Reiner

By The Hall of Very Good | January 19, 2021 1:47 am



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jake Reiner.

The “Meeting on the Mound” host talks to the boys about how his previous life as a broadcast journalism has helped him transition into podcasting, shares his thoughts on the legitimacy of the Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series championship, looks ahead to the 2021 season and reveals his hypothetical Hall of Fame ballot.

