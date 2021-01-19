The HOVG Podcast: Jake Reiner

Hall of Very Good

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jake Reiner.

The “Meeting on the Mound” host talks to the boys about how his previous life as a broadcast journalism has helped him transition into podcasting, shares his thoughts on the legitimacy of the Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series championship, looks ahead to the 2021 season and reveals his hypothetical Hall of Fame ballot.

 (Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

2021 Hall of Fame Tracker

