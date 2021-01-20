RECAP 4: Pens storm back for 5-4 win over Caps after horrid start

The Penguins remained in the win column after a 5-4 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals, bringing their record to 2-2-0 on the season.

They got off to a rancid start in this game. Not only was their goaltending extremely suspect (more on this later), their energy was nonexistent.

The first period had some eerily similar vibes to the Penguins’ game 4 qualifying round loss to the Canadiens months ago. They had no idea how to counterattack, they were getting outskated and losing every puck battle.

They got their act together for the second and third period and controlled play for stretches throughout, but a failure to play a solid, full 60 minutes is a recurring theme for this team and it cannot continue.

Shot attempts were 55-47 in favor of the Penguins. They had 26 scoring chances to Washington’s 20, as well as a 2.7-2.55 advantage in expected goals, per Evolving Hockey.

LINEUP

After just one practice with the team, Kasperi Kapanen made his much anticipated debut with the Penguins. He skated on the fourth line with Teddy Blueger and Colton Sceviour, and had an occasional shift with Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin’s line.

Sam Lafferty came out of the lineup for Kapanen, and now finds himself on the team’s taxi squad.

Casey DeSmith made his second consecutive start between the pipes.

FINAL: 5-4 PIT (OT)

Notes