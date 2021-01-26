MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 26/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Seungwoo Choi (8-3) vs Collin Anglin (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Andre Ewell (17-6) vs Cody Stamman (19-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Dhiego Lima (15-7) vs Belal Muhammad (17-3) – UFC 258 – Feb 13th

Gillian Robertson (9-5) vs Miranda Maverick (10-2) – UFC 258 – Feb 13th

Julian Erosa (23-8) vs Nate Landwehr (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Feb 20th

Phil Hawes (9-2) vs Nassourdine Imavov (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Feb 20th

Bantamweight Championhips: Petr Yan (15-1) vs Aljamain Sterling (19-3) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th

Livinha Souza (14-2) vs Amanda Lemos (8-1-1) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th

Rogerio Bontorin (16-2, 1 NC) vs Kai Kara-France (21-9, 1 NC) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th

Kyler Phillips (8-1) vs Song Yadong (16-4-1) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th

Leon Edwards (18-3) vs Khamzat Chimaev (9-0) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimeav – Mar 13th

Ryan Hall (8-1) vs Dan Ige (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimeav – Mar 13th

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (11-1) vs Ciryl Gane (7-0) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimeav – Mar 13th

Eryk Anders (13-5) vs Darren Stewart (12-6) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimeav – Mar 13th

Guram Kutateladze (12-2) vs Don Madge (9-3) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimeav – Mar 13th

Dricus Du Plessis (15-2) vs Trevin Giles (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20th

Paul Craig (14-4-1) vs Jamahal Hill (8-0) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20th

Heavyweight Championship: Stipe Miocic (20-3) vs Francis Ngannou (15-3) – UFC 260 – Mar 27th

Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) vs Brian Ortega (15-1) – UFC 260 – Mar 27th

Modestas Bukauskas (11-3) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (14-4, 1 NC) – UFC 260 – Mar 27th

