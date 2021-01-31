‘Royal Rumble’ 2021 Results And Review: Royal Rumble Winners Determined, Kevin Owens And Roman Reigns Brawl In A Brutal Last Man Standing Match, And More

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida with virtual fans in attendance. This began the road to WrestleMania 37 with the two Royal Rumble matches featuring the Men’s and Women’s matches to determine who will face the World Champion of their choosing at the Show of Shows. Championship matches were also scheduled such as Drew McIntyre defending the WWE title against Goldberg, Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match, Sasha Banks defending her Women’s Championship against Carmella and the Women’s Tag Team Championships were on the line as Charlotte Flair and Asuka defending the titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Drew McIntyre Defeated Goldberg To Retain The WWE Championship

Goldberg and Drew McIntyre shook hands and hug after the match.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Sasha before her match and asked if the odds are stacked against her. She said when you are the best, you find a way to win. She said she’ll be the one celebrating with a glass of Carmella’s tears when she beats her and goes on to WrestleMania as the champion.

Sasha Banks Defeated Carmella To Retain The SmackDown Women’s Championship

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1356039555644841984?s=20

Big E and Xavier Woods were backstage and tells Xavier said that they need 60 minutes to impress the Wrestling Gods. Sami Zayn confronted them backstage saying that the company sees them as the poster boys and complained about dealing with everyone in the Rumble. He said he has eyes in the back of his head and Kofi scared him from behind. They scare him away a second time. Kofi said he is here to support them on their path to WrestleMania. They said if one of them wins the Royal Rumble, they all win the Rumble.

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Entrant #1: Bayley

Entrant #2: Naomi

Entrant #3: Bianca Belair

Entrant #4: Billie Kay

Entrant #5: Shotzi Blackheart

Entrant #6: Shayna Baszler

Entrant #7: Toni Storm

Shayna Baszler Eliminated Shotzi Blackheart

Entrant #8: Jillian Hall

Entrant #9: Ruby Riot

Entrant #10: Victoria

Entrant #11: Peyton Royce

Entrant #12: Santana Garrett

Entrant #13: Liv Morgan

Billie Kay Eliminated Jillian Hall

The Riot Squad Eliminated Billie Kay

Entrant #14: Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley Eliminated Toni Storm

Shayna Baszler Eliminated Victoria

Rhea Ripley Eliminated Santana Garrett

Entrant #15: Charlotte Flair

Bayley Eliminated Ruby Riot

Entrant #16: Dana Brooke

Peyton Royce Eliminated Liv Morgan

Entrant #17: Torrie Wilson

Rhea Ripley Eliminated Dana Brooke

Entrant #18: Lacey Evans

Charlotte Flair Eliminated Peyton Royce

Shayna Baszler Eliminated Torrie Wilson

Bianca Belair Eliminated Bayley

Entrant #19: Mickie James

Entrant #20: Nikki Cross

Entrant #21: Alicia Fox

Alicia Fox pinned R Truth while Truth was fighting the people chasing him to win the 24/7 title.

Entrant #22: Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose Eliminated Alicia Fox

R Truth pinned Fox to regain the 24/7 title.

Entrant #23: Dakota Kai

Lacey Evans Eliminated Mickie James

Entrant #24: Carmella

Rhea Ripley Eliminated Dakota Kai and Mandy Rose.

Carmella Eliminated Nikki Cross

Entrant #25: Tamina

Rhea Ripley Eliminated Carmella

Entrant #26: Lana

Entrant #27: Alexa Bliss

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1356054712412467202?s=20

Rhea Ripley Eliminated Alexa Bliss

Entrant #28: Ember Moon

Entrant #29: Nia Jax

Shayna Baszler Eliminated Lacey Evans

Nia Jax Eliminated Ember Moon

Nia and Shayna Eliminated Naomi and Tamina

Nia Jax Eliminated Shayna Baszler

Lana Eliminated Nia Jax

Entrant #30: Natalya

Natalya Eliminated Lana

Bianca Belair Eliminated Natalya

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley Eliminated Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair Eliminated Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair Wins The Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Kayla Braxton interviewed Bianca in the ring after the victory. She is crying and said she showed everybody why she is the best. She said she is going to put EST in WrestleMania.

Miz and Morrison knocked on Bad Bunny’s door. Bad Bunny answered and they congratulated him on his performance. Miz offered a collab with them and thinks it will turn him into a superstar. Bad rejects them but they take offense to it. Miz and Morrison say they are in the prime of their careers while Booker T is still holding onto his career. Booker T came up to them and said “Tell me you didn’t just say that.” Booker and Bad Bunny go back inside the locker room.

Peter Rosenberg pinned R Truth after Truth interrupted the table talk from Charly Caruso, JBL, and Sonya Deville to become the new 24/7 Champion.

Roman Reigns Defeated Kevin Owens In A Last Man Standing Match To Retain The Universal Championship

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Entrant #1: Edge

Entrant #2: Randy Orton

Entrant #3: Sami Zayn

Entrant #4: Mustafa Ali

Entrant #5: Jeff Hardy

Entrant #6: Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler Eliminated Hardy

Entrant #7: Shinsuke Nakamura

Entrant #8: Carlito

Entrant #9: Xavier Woods

Entrant #10: Big E

Big E and Woods Eliminated Sami Zayn

Entrant #11: John Morrison

Mustafa Ali Eliminated Xavier Woods

Big E Eliminated Mustafa Ali

Entrant #12: Ricochet

Entrant #13: Elias

Elias Eliminated Carlito

Entrant #14: Damien Priest

Damien Priest Eliminated Elias

Entrant #15: The Miz

Damien Priest Eliminated Miz and Morrison

Entrant #16: Riddle

Entrant #17: Daniel Bryan

Entrant #18: Kane

Kane Eliminated Dolph Ziggler and Ricochet

Damien Priest Eliminated Kane

Entrant #19: King Corbin

Corbin Eliminated Shinsuke Nakamura

Entrant #20: Otis

Corbin Eliminated Otis

Entrant #21: Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Eliminated Corbin

Entrant #22: Bobby Lashley

Lashley Eliminated Dominik and Damien Priest

Entrant #23: The Hurricane

Lashley and Big E Eliminated Hurricane

Entrant #24: Christian

Riddle, Christian, Bryan and Big E Eliminated Lashley

Entrant #25: AJ Styles

Entrant #26: Rey Mysterio

Omos Eliminated Big E

Entrant #27: Sheamus

Omos Eliminated Rey Mysterio

Entrant #28: Cesaro

Entrant #29: Seth Rollins

Entrant #30: Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman Eliminated Sheamus, Cesaro and AJ Styles

Seth Rollins Eliminated Daniel Bryan and Riddle

Edge and Christian Eliminated Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins Eliminated Christian

Edge Eliminated Seth Rollins and Randy Orton

Edge Wins The Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Overall Review: I really loved this show. It wasn’t perfect but overall it went beyond my expectations. The match with Drew and Goldberg I was surprised opened the show but it worked. The match was shorter than i expected it to be but it did what it needed to do and Goldberg put over Drew which was the right outcome. Sasha and Carmella’s match I don’t believe was as good as their match at TLC but it was as solid as I expected it to be. Roman and Kevin had an outstanding Last Man Standing match. The ending of the match though could’ve been done better but the referee wasn’t counting when Roman was getting the handcuffs off him and Owens was trying to make it back to his feet so that was too cheesy. The Women’s Royal Rumble match was probably one of the best I’ve ever seen in it’s 4 years. They had great surprises especially Victoria who I was really excited to see back. I was so happy they went with Bianca Belair to win it and her celebration made it even better. The Men’s Royal Rumble match I really enjoyed as well. Carlito appearing in it surprised the hell out of me and I completely marked out at that moment. Damien Priest had a great performance in the match. I was genuinely surprised that Edge was in there as the number 1 entrant and made it all the way to win it. I honestly would not have gone with him winning it and it should’ve been Big E or Daniel Bryan. I am glad that Edge won and no disrespect but it should’ve been a guy who’s full time on the roster. I don’t know how I feel about Edge possibly challenging Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania but he could possibly challenge Roman for the Universal title which I would not mind at all. I think those two could pull off some really good storytelling for their match.

Grade: 7.5/10