‘Royal Rumble’ 2021 Results And Review: Royal Rumble Winners Determined, Kevin Owens And Roman Reigns Brawl In A Brutal Last Man Standing Match, And More

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida with virtual fans in attendance. This began the road to WrestleMania 37 with the two Royal Rumble matches featuring the Men’s and Women’s matches to determine who will face the World Champion of their choosing at the Show of Shows. Championship matches were also scheduled such as Drew McIntyre defending the WWE title against Goldberg, Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match, Sasha Banks defending her Women’s Championship against Carmella and the Women’s Tag Team Championships were on the line as Charlotte Flair and Asuka defending the titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.
Drew McIntyre Defeated Goldberg To Retain The WWE Championship
The match hasn't even started yet and @DMcIntyreWWE has been Speared THROUGH THE BARRICADE! 😱😱😱#RoyalRumble #WWETitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/GTW9Xx8Vsx— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
He wanted to take his reign to another level, and @DMcIntyreWWE did JUST THAT by defeating @Goldberg to retain his #WWETitle! #AndStill #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/MOeN7kU09w— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
"You passed the test. You deserve it."#Respect #RoyalRumble @DMcIntyreWWE @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/ltIh0Ig85P— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Goldberg and Drew McIntyre shook hands and hug after the match.
Kayla Braxton interviewed Sasha before her match and asked if the odds are stacked against her. She said when you are the best, you find a way to win. She said she’ll be the one celebrating with a glass of Carmella’s tears when she beats her and goes on to WrestleMania as the champion.
Sasha Banks Defeated Carmella To Retain The SmackDown Women’s Championship
What a BATTLE for the #SmackDown #WomensTitle at #RoyalRumble!@SashaBanksWWE @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/665wReZiiF— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1356039555644841984?s=20
Big E and Xavier Woods were backstage and tells Xavier said that they need 60 minutes to impress the Wrestling Gods. Sami Zayn confronted them backstage saying that the company sees them as the poster boys and complained about dealing with everyone in the Rumble. He said he has eyes in the back of his head and Kofi scared him from behind. They scare him away a second time. Kofi said he is here to support them on their path to WrestleMania. They said if one of them wins the Royal Rumble, they all win the Rumble.
Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Entrant #1: Bayley
Entrant #2: Naomi
Entrant #3: Bianca Belair
Entrant #4: Billie Kay
Entrant #5: Shotzi Blackheart
Clearly @BillieKayWWE hasn't been catching up on her #WWENXT. Make us proud, @ShotziWWE! #WeAreNXT #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/nmeXyu2L14— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
Entrant #6: Shayna Baszler
Entrant #7: Toni Storm
Shayna Baszler Eliminated Shotzi Blackheart
Entrant #8: Jillian Hall
Billie & Jilly! ⭐🎤— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
They love it. We love it. YOU better love it. #RoyalRumble @BillieKayWWE @Jillianhall1 pic.twitter.com/BThTDXrYnl
Entrant #9: Ruby Riot
Entrant #10: Victoria
🕷🕷🕷@REALLiSAMARiE is HERE!!! 😮👏😮👏#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/EFsKasthFu— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Entrant #11: Peyton Royce
Entrant #12: Santana Garrett
Entrant #13: Liv Morgan
Billie Kay Eliminated Jillian Hall
The Riot Squad Eliminated Billie Kay
Entrant #14: Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley Eliminated Toni Storm
Our #WWENXT heart is conflicted. 😥— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
Toni Storm is OUT, but @RheaRipley_WWE is IN the #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/trfQVouXA7
Shayna Baszler Eliminated Victoria
Rhea Ripley Eliminated Santana Garrett
Entrant #15: Charlotte Flair
Bayley Eliminated Ruby Riot
Entrant #16: Dana Brooke
.@DanaBrookeWWE isn't afraid to take risks tonight! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ssbZv2nlD0— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Peyton Royce Eliminated Liv Morgan
Entrant #17: Torrie Wilson
.@Torrie11 hasn't missed a step, or a shimmy! #RoyalRumble @PeytonRoyceWWE pic.twitter.com/z0RdphIBg3— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
Rhea Ripley Eliminated Dana Brooke
Entrant #18: Lacey Evans
Charlotte Flair Eliminated Peyton Royce
Shayna Baszler Eliminated Torrie Wilson
Bianca Belair Eliminated Bayley
Byeeee, @itsBayleyWWE! Byeee, @itsBayleyWWE! @BiancaBelairWWE said she would eliminate her, and she did. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/L7BxOf7zIL— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Entrant #19: Mickie James
VINTAGE @MickieJames!— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
We're 𝒐𝒃𝒔𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅. 😉 #RoyalRumble @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/8GozeurG5A
Entrant #20: Nikki Cross
Entrant #21: Alicia Fox
Alicia Fox pinned R Truth while Truth was fighting the people chasing him to win the 24/7 title.
Wrong Rumble, @RonKillings! 😂 😂 😂 #RoyalRumble @AliciaFoxy pic.twitter.com/E62cuVVG1b— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
The NEW #247Champion is… @AliciaFoxy!!!! 🏆— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
We love to see it. #RoyalRumble #AndNew pic.twitter.com/eZKUOp3KTs
Entrant #22: Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose Eliminated Alicia Fox
R Truth pinned Fox to regain the 24/7 title.
Entrant #23: Dakota Kai
The Captain of #TeamKick is in the building!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
You might want to get out of the way, @MickieJames. ❤️ #WeAreNXT #RoyalRumble @DakotaKai_WWE @rhearipley pic.twitter.com/xoz4JUgID1
Lacey Evans Eliminated Mickie James
Entrant #24: Carmella
Rhea Ripley Eliminated Dakota Kai and Mandy Rose.
Carmella Eliminated Nikki Cross
Entrant #25: Tamina
Rhea Ripley Eliminated Carmella
Entrant #26: Lana
Entrant #27: Alexa Bliss
https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1356054712412467202?s=20
Rhea Ripley Eliminated Alexa Bliss
Entrant #28: Ember Moon
.@MsCharlotteWWE & @TaminaSnuka, THIS is #EmbersLaw. 🔥 #RoyalRumble #WeAreNXT @WWEEmberMoon pic.twitter.com/dN1mdpSDVY— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
Entrant #29: Nia Jax
Shayna Baszler Eliminated Lacey Evans
Nia Jax Eliminated Ember Moon
Nia and Shayna Eliminated Naomi and Tamina
Nia Jax Eliminated Shayna Baszler
Lana Eliminated Nia Jax
Entrant #30: Natalya
Natalya Eliminated Lana
Bianca Belair Eliminated Natalya
Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley Eliminated Charlotte Flair
.@BiancaBelairWWE & @RheaRipley_WWE remember #WrestleMania season.— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
We are down to the FINAL 2. #RoyalRumble @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/cp6lZyCfF5
Bianca Belair Eliminated Rhea Ripley
Bianca Belair Wins The Women’s Royal Rumble Match
With a little help from @BiancaBelairWWE's hair, @NaomiWWE has done it again!! 👀🤯#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/mmyLsSm4FD— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
THAT'S RIGHT! The EST of WWE is headed to #WrestleMania!— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Congratulations to our 2021 Women's #RoyalRumble Match winner, @BiancaBelairWWE! pic.twitter.com/UzdZFrdqmF
One of the bEST #WrestleMania points by far. See you in April, @BiancaBelairWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/jdV0utpD0q— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 1, 2021
Kayla Braxton interviewed Bianca in the ring after the victory. She is crying and said she showed everybody why she is the best. She said she is going to put EST in WrestleMania.
Miz and Morrison knocked on Bad Bunny’s door. Bad Bunny answered and they congratulated him on his performance. Miz offered a collab with them and thinks it will turn him into a superstar. Bad rejects them but they take offense to it. Miz and Morrison say they are in the prime of their careers while Booker T is still holding onto his career. Booker T came up to them and said “Tell me you didn’t just say that.” Booker and Bad Bunny go back inside the locker room.
Peter Rosenberg pinned R Truth after Truth interrupted the table talk from Charly Caruso, JBL, and Sonya Deville to become the new 24/7 Champion.
So, recent turn of events, @Rosenbergradio is the NEW #247Champion! Is this real life? #AndNew #RoyalRumble @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/AGJxZVc23K— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Roman Reigns Defeated Kevin Owens In A Last Man Standing Match To Retain The Universal Championship
😱😱😱@WWERomanReigns just sent @FightOwensFight FLYING out of the virtual stands and through a table! #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/nMAE0a1CWF— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
That wasn't a match. That was a WAR. #UniversalTitle #RoyalRumble @WWERomanReigns @FightOwensFight @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/OJn9leSxlx— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Entrant #1: Edge
Entrant #2: Randy Orton
No. @EdgeRatedR hasn't forgiven you, @RandyOrton. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/VoHpUaoY6c— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
Entrant #3: Sami Zayn
Entrant #4: Mustafa Ali
Entrant #5: Jeff Hardy
Entrant #6: Dolph Ziggler
Ziggler Eliminated Hardy
Entrant #7: Shinsuke Nakamura
Yes, The #RoyalRumble Match is still going on. No, @EdgeRatedR & @RandyOrton have not resolved their rivalry. pic.twitter.com/AVFjo4STtv— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Entrant #8: Carlito
COOL. 😏🍎#RoyalRumble @ShinsukeN @litocolon279 pic.twitter.com/xqZ0b9958W— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Entrant #9: Xavier Woods
Entrant #10: Big E
All the way up! #RoyalRumble @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/PNA4NXKQTV— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Big E and Woods Eliminated Sami Zayn
"Weeee!!!" 🤣@WWEBigE & @AustinCreedWins are getting to WORK in the #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/U755XU9WqD— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Entrant #11: John Morrison
Mustafa Ali Eliminated Xavier Woods
Big E Eliminated Mustafa Ali
Entrant #12: Ricochet
Entrant #13: Elias
Elias Eliminated Carlito
Entrant #14: Damien Priest
You're always welcome at #WWENXT, @EdgeRatedR. #RoyalRumble @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/NlEytUMb1I— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
Damien Priest Eliminated Elias
Entrant #15: The Miz
Damien Priest Eliminated Miz and Morrison
Bad Bunny takes flight!— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Off the distraction by @sanbenito, @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison have been ELIMINATED! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/E75KqbNBK0
Entrant #16: Riddle
Entrant #17: Daniel Bryan
Entrant #18: Kane
Kane Eliminated Dolph Ziggler and Ricochet
.@HEELZiggler just adding to @KaneWWE's #RoyalRumble Match eliminations record. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IY2OfrlsvY— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Damien Priest Eliminated Kane
Entrant #19: King Corbin
Corbin Eliminated Shinsuke Nakamura
Entrant #20: Otis
Corbin Eliminated Otis
Oooooo YEAAAA 🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛@ArcherOfInfamy, have you met @otiswwe? #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/DTUDiSIUfq— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Entrant #21: Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Eliminated Corbin
Entrant #22: Bobby Lashley
Lashley Eliminated Dominik and Damien Priest
Entrant #23: The Hurricane
Lashley and Big E Eliminated Hurricane
STAND BACK! There's a Hurricane coming through!!!!— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
…the curtain, because he just got eliminated. It was good while it lasted, @ShaneHelmsCom! 💚 #RoyalRumble @WWEBigE @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/SlSuWFJuge
Entrant #24: Christian
😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Reunited and it feels so good. #RoyalRumble @Christian4Peeps @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/42ijbJdee8
Riddle, Christian, Bryan and Big E Eliminated Lashley
Entrant #25: AJ Styles
.@AJStylesOrg battling @EdgeRatedR in the 2021 #RoyalRumble Match. This is real, and it's happening right now on @WWENetwork. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gpSeMmwHIw— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
Entrant #26: Rey Mysterio
Omos Eliminated Big E
Entrant #27: Sheamus
Omos Eliminated Rey Mysterio
Entrant #28: Cesaro
Entrant #29: Seth Rollins
Entrant #30: Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman Eliminated Sheamus, Cesaro and AJ Styles
Seth Rollins Eliminated Daniel Bryan and Riddle
.@WWERollins hasn't missed a STOMP. 🙏 #RoyalRumble @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/vCtWEvqXPN— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Edge and Christian Eliminated Braun Strowman
Seth Rollins Eliminated Christian
Edge Eliminated Seth Rollins and Randy Orton
Edge Wins The Men’s Royal Rumble Match
.@EdgeRatedR is No. 1 and headed to #WrestleMania! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/wLrhIs4SfM— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Overall Review: I really loved this show. It wasn’t perfect but overall it went beyond my expectations. The match with Drew and Goldberg I was surprised opened the show but it worked. The match was shorter than i expected it to be but it did what it needed to do and Goldberg put over Drew which was the right outcome. Sasha and Carmella’s match I don’t believe was as good as their match at TLC but it was as solid as I expected it to be. Roman and Kevin had an outstanding Last Man Standing match. The ending of the match though could’ve been done better but the referee wasn’t counting when Roman was getting the handcuffs off him and Owens was trying to make it back to his feet so that was too cheesy. The Women’s Royal Rumble match was probably one of the best I’ve ever seen in it’s 4 years. They had great surprises especially Victoria who I was really excited to see back. I was so happy they went with Bianca Belair to win it and her celebration made it even better. The Men’s Royal Rumble match I really enjoyed as well. Carlito appearing in it surprised the hell out of me and I completely marked out at that moment. Damien Priest had a great performance in the match. I was genuinely surprised that Edge was in there as the number 1 entrant and made it all the way to win it. I honestly would not have gone with him winning it and it should’ve been Big E or Daniel Bryan. I am glad that Edge won and no disrespect but it should’ve been a guy who’s full time on the roster. I don’t know how I feel about Edge possibly challenging Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania but he could possibly challenge Roman for the Universal title which I would not mind at all. I think those two could pull off some really good storytelling for their match.
Grade: 7.5/10