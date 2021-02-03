There is simply nothing wrong with Manchester United at the moment. On Tuesday, they came away with a dominant 9-0 win over Southampton in English Premier League action. The nine-goal victory is tied for the largest victory in EPL history. In addition to the win by nine goals, Manchester United also tied the record for the most goals in an English Premier League game.

In the nine-goal win, forward Anthony Martial of Massy, France was the only player to score twice as he notched goals in the 69th and 90th minutes. Six other players on Manchester United scored a goal as Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Croydon, England scored in the 18th minute, Marcus Rashford of Wythenshawe, England scored in the 25th minute, Edinson Cavani of Salto, Uruguay scored in the 39th minute, Scott McTominay of Lancaster, England scored in the 71st minute, Bruno Fernandes of Maia, Portugal scored in the 87th minute on a penalty, and Daniel James of Kingston, England scored in the third minute of extra time in the second half.

Five of the nine goals Manchester United scored came in the final 21 minutes when the score was already 4-0 Manchester United. In simply a dominant performance, Manchester United outshot Southampton 24-3, and had 14 of the 15 shots on goal in the game. It was a quiet 90+ minutes for David de Gea, the Manchester United goalkeeper from Madrid, Spain, who did not have to do much in the Manchester United net in recording the shutout.

Manchester United was the first team to win by a 9-0 score in English Premier League action. They defeated Ipswich Town 9-0 on March 4, 1995. On October 25, 2019, Leicester City defeated Southampton 9-0. Meanwhile, the other team to score nine goals in one game was Tottenham Hotspur, who defeated Wigan Athletic 9-1 on November 22, 2009.

Manchester City currently leads the English Premier League standings with 47 points. Manchester United is second with 44 points.