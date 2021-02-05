ONE: Unbreakable III Results & Recap

ONE Championship’s ‘Unbreakable’ series is in the books, with the third and final instalment of the events filmed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on January 22nd going to air on Friday.

The main event ended in controversy, as Stamp Fairtex appeared to tap in the dying seconds of round three, the referee awarding Alyona Rassohyna the submission win. Stamp immediately protested, but replays appear to show a tap, in a result that will have the ONE Championship world talking for some time.

The fight pitted a Muay Thai superstar in Stamp against submission specialist Rassohyna. For much of the fight, it was the standup fighter who showcased her grappling skills, with Stamp holding her own on the ground, mounting her opponent and even threatening submissions.

Rassohyna also had some success in the back-and-forth battle, repeatedly looking for her trademark armbar, but Stamp was equal to the task. The Thai fighter’s dominance when the fight was standing appeared to place her en-route to a decision win, before she found herself in the fight ending submission.

In defeat, Stamp’s MMA record falls to 5-1 and she will see her number five ranking under threat. The 23-year-old is now also at risk of missing out on a place in the upcoming atomweight grand prix.

In victory, Rassohyna improves to 13-4, with all of her wins coming by submission. The 30-year-old Ukrainian immediately stamped herself as an atomweight title contender on debut.

In the co-main event, Brazilian sensation Fabricio Andrade inserted himself into the bantamweight title picture with a decision win over number two ranked Shoko Sato.

The fight was a back-and-forth battle, with Sato starting the stronger, frustrating Andrade in the first round with movement and awkward striking. However, the Brazilian found his range in round two and was largely in control from then on, with his Japanese opponent struggling to take the fight to the mat.

With the win, Andrade advances to 5-2. Following the fight, the 23-year-old called out bantamweight champion and ONE legend Bibiano Fernandes for an all-Brazilian title fight.

Sato saw his four-fight winning streak snapped, and falls to 35-17-3.

Elsewhere on the card, Aung La Nsang protege Tial Tang put the bantamweight division on notice again, this time against Indonesia’s Paul Lumihi. After a dominant first round, Tang trapped his opponent against the cage and punched him into submission.

ONE: Unbreakable III Full Results

Atomweight MMA:

Alyona Rassohyna (Ukraine) defeated Stamp Fairtex (Thailand) by R3 submission (guillotine choke)

Bantamweight MMA:

Fabricio Andrade (Brazil) defeated Shoko Sato (Japan) by unanimous decision

Strawweight MMA:

Ryuto Sawada (Japan) defeated Robin Catalan (Philippines) by R1 Submission (rear-naked choke)

Heavyweight MMA:

Kang Ji Won (South Korea) defeated Mehdi Bargi (Iran) by R1 TKO (ground and pound)

Lightweight MMA:

Ahmed Mujtaba (Pakistan) defeated Rahul Raju (India) by R1 KO (punch) 0:56

Bantamweight MMA:

Tial Thang (USA) defeated Paul Lumihi (Indonesia) by R2 submission (strikes)