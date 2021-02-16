Adam Sandler, Shooter McGavin have awesome exchange on 'Happy Gilmore' 25th anniversary

The social media world is full of surprises, and that’s why users were delighted to see an exchange between two celebrities on Tuesday — especially since it came out of nowhere.

Tuesday isn’t usually a busy news day, especially not in February, but this particular week was different, in a good way. Generally, news tends to be of the negative variety, but not this Tuesday.

And that’s because it was the 25th anniversary of the hit movie “Happy Gilmore.” The movie’s star, Adam Sandler, made light of it by recreating the shot that made him famous. He recreated his signature hockey-swing-tee-shot, 25 years later, and posted it on Twitter for the world to see. Oh, and he also called out his rival from the movie — Shooter McGavin — in doing so.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

Christopher McDonald, who played McGavin in the movie, fired right back with a few zingers of his own.

Amazing.