Athletics sign closer Trevor Rosenthal and first baseman Mitch Moreland

The Oakland Athletics made a significant commitment to improving their team on Thursday by signing closer Trevor Rosenthal and first baseman Mitch Moreland according to TSN. Rosenthal goes to Oakland on a one-year deal worth $11 million, and Moreland signed a one-year deal worth $2.25 million.

Rosenthal of Lee’s Summit, MO, is 30 years of age, and will no doubt be the Oakland closer when you consider he is about to have a salary in eight-figures. Last season with the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres, he pitched in 23 games, had a record of one win, and zero losses, 11 saves, and one hold, with an earned run average of 1.90, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.85. Rosenthal also gave up 12 hits, eight walks, and five earned runs, along with 38 strikeouts.

The Athletics become Rosenthal’s sixth team. In addition to the Royals and Padres, he has pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, and Detroit Tigers. Rosenthal’s finest season came in 2015 when he was the closer for the Cardinals. He had career-highs in saves (48), a year after recording 45 saves for the Cardinals in 2014. Also in 2015, Rosenthal represented the Cardinals and the National League in the All-Star Game.

One area of concern for the Athletics might be the fact that Rosenthal struggled mightily in game three of the National League Divisional Series. In a 12-3 Padres loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rosenthal gave up four earned runs.

Like Rosenthal, Moreland of Amory, MS, played with two teams in 2020, with one of those teams being the Padres. He also played with the Boston Red Sox. In 42 games, Moreland batted .265 with 10 home runs and 29 runs batted in. During 152 plate appearances, he also scored 22 runs, and had 36 hits, nine doubles, 15 walks, 75 total bases, an on base percentage of .342, and a slugging percentage of .551.

The Athletics become Moreland’s fourth Major League Baseball team. In addition to the Padres and Red Sox, he has played for the Texas Rangers. In 2018, Moreland was an all-star as he batted .245 with 15 home runs and 68 runs batted in while with the Red Sox.