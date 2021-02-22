Lakers

Which NBA team is most likely to acquire DeMarcus Cousins?

Which NBA team is most likely to acquire DeMarcus Cousins?

Lakers

Which NBA team is most likely to acquire DeMarcus Cousins?

By February 22, 2021 10:23 pm

By |

DeMarcus Cousins could be headed back to the state in which he’s resided for the majority of his NBA career.

Cousins was on the Lakers roster to begin last season, and did get his name on the team’s championship ring, but he tore his ACL before their 2019-20 campaign even began, and never played in a game. He was released roughly a year ago, so the team could sign Markieff Morris, and later signed with the Rockets — reuniting with former college teammate John Wall.

And now it’s looking like he may get the chance to don a purple-and-gold jersey this season.

All signs are pointing toward the Rockets getting younger, especially with Christian Wood soon to recover from an ankle injury, and there’s a lot of talk about the team parting ways with Cousins in the near future.

Apparently, the Lakers are a likely landing spot, according to a report from Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

Cousins has averaged 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists so far this season.

Lakers, NBA, Rockets

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Lakers
Home