MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 23/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live snports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

UFC

Pedro Munhoz (18-5) vs Jimmie Rivera (23-4) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th

Angela Hill (12-9) vs Ashley Yoder (8-6) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th

Nasrat Haqparast (12-3) vs Don Madge (9-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13th

Matheus Nicolau (15-2-1) vs Tagir Ulanbekov (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13th

Ricardo Ramos (14-3) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (19-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13th

Bruno Silva (10-5-2) vs JP Buys (9-2) – UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20th

Marcin Tybura (21-6) vs Blagoy Ivanov (18-4, 1 NC) – UFC 260 – Mar 27th

Khama Worthy (16-7) vs Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) – UFC 260 – Mar 27th

Jack Shore (13-0) vs Hunter Azure (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th

Mike Perry (14-7) vs Daniel Rodriguez (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th

Dominick Reyes (12-2) vs Jiri Prochazka (27-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st

Poliana Botelho (8-3) vs Ji Yeon Kim (9-3-2) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st

Ion Cutelaba (15-6) vs Devin Clark (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st

Loma Lookboonme (5-2) vs Sam Hughes (5-2) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st

Ryan Benoit (10-7) vs Zarrukh Adashev (3-3) – UFC Fight Night 191 – May 8th

Katlyn Chookagian (15-4) vs Viviane Araujo (10-2) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Raulian Paiva (20-3) vs David Dvorak (19-3) – UFC Fight Night 192 – May 22nd

Rizin FF

Women’s Atomweight Championship: Ayaka Hamasaki (21-3) vs Kanna Asakura (18-4)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)