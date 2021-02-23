MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 23/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Pedro Munhoz (18-5) vs Jimmie Rivera (23-4) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th
Angela Hill (12-9) vs Ashley Yoder (8-6) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th
Nasrat Haqparast (12-3) vs Don Madge (9-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13th
Matheus Nicolau (15-2-1) vs Tagir Ulanbekov (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13th
Ricardo Ramos (14-3) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (19-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13th
Bruno Silva (10-5-2) vs JP Buys (9-2) – UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20th
Marcin Tybura (21-6) vs Blagoy Ivanov (18-4, 1 NC) – UFC 260 – Mar 27th
Khama Worthy (16-7) vs Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) – UFC 260 – Mar 27th
Jack Shore (13-0) vs Hunter Azure (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th
Mike Perry (14-7) vs Daniel Rodriguez (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th
Dominick Reyes (12-2) vs Jiri Prochazka (27-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st
Poliana Botelho (8-3) vs Ji Yeon Kim (9-3-2) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st
Ion Cutelaba (15-6) vs Devin Clark (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st
Loma Lookboonme (5-2) vs Sam Hughes (5-2) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st
Ryan Benoit (10-7) vs Zarrukh Adashev (3-3) – UFC Fight Night 191 – May 8th
Katlyn Chookagian (15-4) vs Viviane Araujo (10-2) – UFC 262 – May 15th
Raulian Paiva (20-3) vs David Dvorak (19-3) – UFC Fight Night 192 – May 22nd
Rizin FF
Women’s Atomweight Championship: Ayaka Hamasaki (21-3) vs Kanna Asakura (18-4)
