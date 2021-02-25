ONE: Fists Of Fury Preview

ONE Championship is back in action at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on February 26th, when another three-event series goes down. Fists of Fury, the first of the three, will air live on the night, while the second and third instalments will go to air March 5th and March 19th respectively.

The six-fight card features four kickboxing, one Muay Thai and just one MMA bout. That one MMA bout might just be the most intriguing bout on the card, as 16-year-old Victoria Lee makes her much anticipated debut.

Lee, the younger sister of former ONE Women’s Atomweight Champion Angela Lee and current ONE Lightweight Champion Christian Lee, has drawn Thailand’s Sunisa Srisen as her first assignment in MMA. Little is known about the skillset of Lee, but if the hype surrounding her signing with the promotion back in 2020 is to be believed, we might expect a breakout performance.

It would be safe to assume that Victoria will bring a similar skillset to her siblings and training partners Angela and Christian, but what we do know is that she will be at an experience disadvantage against five-fight veteran Srisen, who already has two fights under the bright lights of ONE Championship.

Srisen (4-1 MMA, 1-1 ONE) has shared the ONE circle with Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex and holds a win over Rika Ishige back in September, so she will provide a stern test for the young debutant.

The main event of the evening is the only title fight on the card, as ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Ilia Ennahachi defends his title for the second time, this time against Thailand’s Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Ennahachi returns to action for the first time since November 2019, when he defended his title against China’s Wang Wenfeng at ONE: Age of Dragons. The 24-year-old Dutch-Moroccan made a big splash after signing with ONE in 2019, winning the ONE title on debut by knocking out another Thai, Petchdam Petchyindee Academy.

One hundred fifty-six-fight veteran Superlek returns to the ONE circle for the first time since September, when he defeated Tunisia’s Fahdi Khaled to go 2-0 in his ONE tenure to date.

The co-main event features a kickboxing rematch eight years in the making when Italian superstar Giorgio Petrosyan squares off with Georgia’s Davit Kiria.

Kiria, in his ONE debut, will be looking to avenge his 2012 unanimous decision loss to Petrosyan at Glory 3: Rome. Petrosyan is undefeated in his six ONE appearances to date, the last of which was an unanimous decision win over Sammy Sana at ONE Championship 100: Century back in October 2019. The win netted the Italian the ONE Featherweight Grand Prix title.

Elsewhere on the card, two Thai superstars will be in action, with Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Wondergirl Fairtex returning for their first assignments of 2021.

ONE: Fists Of Fury full fight card:

ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship

Ilias Ennahachi (C)(Netherlands/Morocco) vs Superlek Kiatmoo9 (Thailand)

Featherweight kickboxing

Giorgio Petrosyan (Italy) vs Davit Kiria (Georgia)

Flyweight kickboxing

Rodtang Jitmuangnon (Thailand) vs Alejandro Rivas (Spain)

Bantamweight kickboxing

Hiroki Akimoto (Japan) vs Zhang Chenglong (China)

Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai

Wondergirl Fairtex (Thailand) vs Jackielou Buntan (United States)

Women’s Atomweight MMA

Victoria Lee (Singapore/United States) vs Sunisa Srisen (Thailand)