Fight of the Day: Murilo Rua vs. Robbie Lawler

By February 26, 2021 9:05 am

Date: September 15, 2007
Card: EliteXC: Uprising
Championship(s): EliteXC Middleweight Championship (Rua), ICON Sport Middleweight Championship (Lawler)
Venue: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

