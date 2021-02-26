ONE Announces Additional Fights For ONE On TNT Series

During the telecast of ONE: Fists of Fury on Friday, ONE president Chatri Sityodtong announced details of some additional fights on the upcoming ONE on TNT series, starting April 7th.

ONE Championship announced plans for their American primetime debut with the four-event series.

ONE on TNT 1, headlined by Demetrious Johnson vs Adriano Moraes, has added Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who takes on England’s Jacob Smith in a flyweight Muay Thai bout. The card also features Eddie Alvarez, who makes his third ONE appearance against former world title challenger, Iuri Lapicus.

Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen will look to bounce back from his featherweight title loss to Thanh Le, when he faces Korea’s Kim Jae-Woong at ONE on TNT 2. Wondergirl Fairtex will also look to return to the win column, when she takes on Amber Kitchen in a women’s strawweight Muay Thai bout. The event is headlined by a ONE Lightweight Title bout, as champion Christian Lee looks to defend his title against Timofey Nastyukhin.

At the third event, aptly named ONE on TNT 3, Australian Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr will make his long awaited ONE debut, taking on Dutch superstar Nieky Holzken. The card also features another legend in Yoshihiro Akiyama, who takes on Lebanon’s Mohammad Karaki. The card is headlined by heavyweight contender Amir Aliakbari, who faces Russian newcomer Anatoly Malykhin.

Burmese superstar Aung La Nsang will look to bounce back from his ONE Middleweight Title loss to Reinier de Ridder back in October, when he takes on Russia’s Vitaly Bigdash at ONE on TNT 4.

The fourth event will now also feature two of ONE’s American marquee signings, as John Lineker and Sage Northcutt return, facing Stephen Loman and Japanese legend Shinya Aoki respectively. Northcutt’s fight will be his first since suffering a gruesome knockout loss to Cosmo Alexandre in his ONE debut. ‘Super Sage’ will face a stern test on return, against submission wizard Aoki.

‘ONE on TNT’ announced bouts:

ONE on TNT 1, April 7

ONE Flyweight Title: Adriano Moraes (Brazil) (C) vs. Demetrious Johnson (USA)

Flyweight Muay Thai: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (Thailand) vs. Jacob Smith (England)

Lightweight MMA: Eddie Alvarez (USA) vs. Iuri Lapicus (Moldova)

ONE on TNT 2, April 14

ONE Lightweight Title: Christian Lee (Singapore)(C) vs. Timofey Nastyukhin (Russia)

Featherweight MMA: Martin Nguyen (Australia) vs. Kim Jae-Woong (South Korea)

Strawweight Muay Thai: Wondergirl Fairtex (Thailand) vs. Amber Kitchen (England)

ONE on TNT 3, April 21

Heavyweight MMA: Amir Aliakbari (Iran) vs. Anatoly Malykhin (Russia)

Lightweight Muay Thai: Nieky Holzken (Netherlands) vs. John Wayne Parr (Australia)

Welterweight MMA: Yoshihiro Akiyama (Japan) vs. Mohammad Karaki (Lebanon)

ONE on TNT 4, April 28

Middleweight MMA: Aung La Nsang (Myanmar) vs. Vitaly Bigdash (Russia)

Bantamweight MMA: John Lineker (USA) vs. Stephen Loman (Philippines)

Lightweight MMA: Shinya Aoki (Japan) vs. Sage Northcutt (USA)