LeBron James explains why he took Jazz players last in NBA All-Star Draft

The Jazz may be one of the best teams in the NBA, with a style of play that’s built to win in the postseason, but they’re not one of he more attractive squads to watch. They’ve been racking up wins — 27 of them, with only nine losses — but are getting it done with defense, perimeter shooting and contributions from underrated, more unheralded players.

And while they do have two noteworthy stars that even casual NBA fans know by name, it doesn’t necessarily mean players on other teams are lining up to play with them.

We know that because team captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant selected their teams for the All-Star Game — which will take place on Sunday, and you can bet on at us-bookies.com — and the two Jazz players weren’t exactly hot-ticket items.

In fact, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell ended up essentially being the Mr. Irrelevants of the draft, having been the final two players taken. James attempted to downplay what took place by cracking a joke about how Jazz players were rarely chosen when people played NBA-related video games.

“We never played with Utah,” James said with a laugh.

“We never played with Utah” LeBron says he never picked the Jazz in video games 💀 @BRGaming (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/aLynAFuiVB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2021

The Jazz have been disrespected and overlooked by both fans and analysts all season, so this particular occurrence won’t go over well by their players. We expect Mitchell to go off and have a big game on Sunday, sending a statement about what took place on Thursday night.