Tweet of the Moment

More Americans will get NHL coverage now from ESPN starting next season, which means that fewer people will get that news from the NHL Network. I guess what I am saying is that if you thought America forgot about the Winnipeg Jets with this strange quarantine season, then just wait until next year.

(Also, yay, Barry Melrose will be back in our lives! Maybe we will bring our post schedule up to more than once every other month)

 

