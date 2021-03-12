Friday Night SmackDown (3/12/21) Results And Review: Contract Signing For 'Fastlane,' Edge Announced For A Match Next Week, And More

Friday Night SmackDown took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida. The show featured the return of the Intercontinental Champion Big E who will confront Apollo Crews. Also, the buildup for Fastlane continues as Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan sign their contract for their Universal title at the pay per view and The KO show returns with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair as guests.

The show kicked off with Edge coming down to the ring. He says he needs to address a few things. He talks about Roman calling him a family man. He tells Roman that he got played by Daniel Bryan who thinks he should be in the main event at WrestleMania. He says he is going to remind them and the fans who he is. He says he has battled some of the greatest stars in the business for almost 4 decades and he is here because he loves this. He says Daniel shouldn’t go by having more matches to be in the main event at WrestleMania. Daniel Bryan interrupted as he came down the ring. Bryan says Edge got sucked in and thought Edge would finally respect for going into business for himself. Daniel says he respects everything that Edge has ever done and how much he fought to get back in the ring but it wasn’t about Edge when he challenged Roman. He says this WrestleMania might be his last one and this might be his last World title shot and he’ll give everything to be a part of the main event of WrestleMania. Edge tells Daniel that Roman has already beaten him. He says he won the Rumble. He says he has mutual respect for him but he doesn’t like how he has gotten himself into this. He tells Daniel he is not better than him. Edge leaves the ring.

As The Street Profits and Rey and Dominick Mysterio made their way to the ring for their match, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Otis and Chad Gable attacked them around ringside.

The Street Profits, Rey And Dominick Mysterio Defeated Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Otis And Chad Gable

Here comes @AngeloDawkins!! Can the #StreetProfits make a statement to get their #SmackDown Tag Team Championships back in this eight-man tag team match?! pic.twitter.com/qzxjXgjeAc — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2021

Statement made! 💨🏆@MontezFordWWE pins @RealRobertRoode to pick up the win in this 8-Man Tag Team Match on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/L6NIFLM2PB — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2021

They show a replay of The Bump where Molly Holly was announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021

Jey Uso confronted Paul Heyman to go see Roman Reigns at the locker room. Paul says it’s a pressure filled day for Roman especially with how Jey failed to beat Bryan last week. Uso said he has stuff to take care of anyways so he’ll holla at him later. Jey walks away.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Seth Rollins and asked him about Cesaro being a thorn at his side. Seth asks why they are still talking about Cesaro because he had all the potential and tried to help him but ended up getting humiliated. He said he is done with him and he is the biggest waste of potential. Kayla said Cesaro will have another chance to impress in his rematch with Murphy. Seth seemed interested and walked off.

A segment shows Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax going shopping. Nia tells Reginald he can pick out whatever clothes he wants. Reginald tries out suits while Shayna is just texting on her phone. Nia takes photos of the suits he puts on. Reginald sat on Nia’s lap, thanks her and asks what he can do to repay her. She gives him a flirty smile.

Seth Rollins came out and took a seat on the stage as Cesaro had his match with Murphy.

Cesaro Defeated Murphy By DQ

Rollins attacked Cesaro in the ring. He took Cesaro out with the Curb Stomp. Cesaro got back up but then Seth put him down again with a Curb Stomp. Seth grabbed a chair from ringside and wedged it on Cesaro’s head. Seth went for a Curb Stomp on it but officials and referees stopped him. Rollins left the ring as referees helped Cesaro up in the ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura confronted Seth as Seth went to the back. The two stared each other down then Seth walked away.

Kevin Owens was walking backstage until Sami Zayn confronted him with the camera crew. Sami tells Owens he wants him to be a part of the documentary. Sami says they will expose it all and post it everywhere. Owens tells him he’ll think about it but now he’s got to do his show. He hands Sami his cards and walks away.

"This is going to do big numbers, @LoganPaul numbers!" @SamiZayn is confident this is going to be a HUGE premiere! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3OacQX56Ui — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2021

Edge confronted Jey Uso backstage. He tells Jey he knew his family for a long time. He tells Jey he doesn’t need to be treated as a second class citizen by Roman. He says his matches with his brother woke him up and got back into wrestling. Jey says he shouldn’t talk to his family like that and he should think about his own family. Edge walks away.

Kevin Owens was in the ring for the KO show. Owens says he hasn’t been around lately because it’s been rough for him lately but he is going to keep on fighting. He introduces Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair as his guests. Owens talks about the WrestleMania match and they could walk in as tag champions. He talks about John Cena and Shawn Michaels doing that years ago. He talks about facing Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler and they should prove that they are the absolute best. He brings up Reginald. Sasha says she is not surprised Reginald likes her. Bianca says she should be focused on the match than Reginald. Sasha says she has paved the way for Bianca. Bianca says she respects her accomplishments but Sasha didn’t help her with her accomplishments. Sasha tells Bianca that she will be walking in and out of WrestleMania as two belt Banks. Bianca says she is glad she has her eyes on the prize at Fastlane. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler come out with Reginald. Natalya and Tamina came out for their match.

Natalya and Tamina Defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

Bianca yells at Sasha that Reginald is here because of her and it’s on her. Bianca walks away as Reginald blows a pissed off Sasha a kiss.

Bianca and Sasha argue backstage about Reginald being in their business. Sasha says she won’t take the blame because Bianca took the pin and calls her a rookie. Sasha walks away.

Big E came out on crutches, a neck brace and bandages but then ripped all of it off as he came down the ring. Big E talks about thinking during his time at the medical center. He said Apollo opened pandora’s box and now there is no coming back from it. He tells Apollo it is now an eye for an eye. He says he came here to hurt him and he will end him. Big E is full of emotion and he is ready to give Apollo what he deserves. He said they don’t need to wait and calls him out. He tells him come get it. Apollo doesn’t come out and he says he is not surprised. He said he intends of defending the title and extends an open challenge to whoever wants it. King Corbin came out saying Big E is acting crazy but he has no problem tearing up his suit to fight. Sami Zayn interrupted saying he accepts the challenge. Corbin said he called first but Sami said he didn’t officially say he would do it. Big E said whoever wants it get in the ring first. Sami gets in the ring. Sami rubs it in Corbin’s face but then Big E attacks him. They go to break as Sami recovers outside the ring.

An extremely angered and vengeful @WWEBigE returns to #SmackDown to tell @WWEApollo how the future will unfold! pic.twitter.com/Kj3viaxZXd — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2021

Big E Defeated Sami Zayn To Retain The Intercontinental Championship

Apollo’s music hit after the match. Apollo jumped Big E from behind and attacked him in the ring. Apollo hits two Olympic Slams on Big E. He gets steel steps from ringside and nailed Big E in the shoulder with it. Apollo stood on the steps in the ring.

Nia Jax and Reginald were interviewed by Kayla Braxton. Nia tells Reginald he looked so good tonight and Sasha won’t be walking into WrestleMania as double champ. Reginald suggest she challenges Sasha for the Women’s title next week. Nia says she likes the way he thinks.

Roman Reigns came out with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Daniel Bryan came out to the ring as they came back from commercial. Adam Pearce conducted the contract signing and he had Roman sign first. Roman tells Adam to give him the chair to sit in and sits down in it. Roman tells Bryan he did what he needed to do but he’s not feeling it this week and Bryan is not signing it. Bryan signs it and calls Roman afraid to fight him. Bryan says people thought he was better than Roman and proved it because he made Jey Uso quit. He says he should be the head of the table. Roman gets pissed and signs it. Bryan tells Roman he is going to tap him out like Jey. Jey gets pissed, throws the table out and says he will be the special enforcer for the match. Edge comes out and challenges Jey Uso next week for the special enforcer role at Fastlane. Pearce makes it official. Edge and Daniel Bryan fight off Roman and Jey in the ring. Edge landed right hands to Roman. Daniel tried to get in on it but Edge shoved him away. Daniel nails Edge with a running knee. The show goes off with Daniel Bryan celebrating in the ring.

IT'S OFFICIAL!! For the first time in 11 years, @EdgeRatedR will compete in a one-on-one match on #SmackDown against Jey @WWEUsos! The winner of the match will be the Special Guest Enforcer for the #UniversalTitle Match at #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/ZHr0Y7eKpB — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2021

Overall Review: The show was okay but kind of a weaker show than usual. I didn’t mind the Edge and Daniel Bryan promo I thought both of them were really passionate in the segment. It’s also refreshing that we didn’t have Roman open up the show like he’s done every week. I still don’t understand though why Edge has a problem with Daniel Bryan trying to interject himself into the title picture. Edge shouldn’t care who he has to face to get to the Universal title at WrestleMania. The 8 man tag match was what it was. I don’t get why they had to inject Murphy into the whole storyline with Cesaro and Rollins and try to make it like he wants to join Seth back after all the betrayal in the rivalry with Rey Mysterio. What Seth did afterwards with the attack was okay. The KO Show segment with Bianca and Sasha was pretty good with their back and forth but afterwards with Reginald getting involved was not needed. I know they are trying to cause friction between the two but Reginald shouldn’t be the reason why there is friction between them. Big E’s promo was probably the best of the night. He really showed his intense side since he has mostly been a comedy act. It was nice to see a different side to him especially in the storyline with Apollo Crews the way it is playing out. Big E really delivered in this promo and the match with him and Sami was pretty good too. The attack by Apollo afterwards was surprising in that Apollo got the upper hand again on Big E after Big E returned on this show but it is to get more heat on Apollo and get fans behind Big E which I have no problem. You want to have sympathy for Big E. The contract signing was good but it was the usual contract signing segment with a brawl happening afterwards. I do love though that we will get to see Edge compete on SamckDown for the first time in 10 years next week against Jey Uso for the special enforcer role at Fastlane. Can’t wait for that.