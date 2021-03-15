ESPN and NHL together again at last

As a website that has drawn it’s namesake from ESPN’s still somehow employed after all these years, we are very excited that the NHL is back on ESPN Screens, starting next year, and that means Barry Melrose will rock again.

ESPN will help fans fall back in love with the game they may have drifted from as national telecasts went to networks that weren’t as widely available before. The game is fast paced, international and combines skill with physicality, and will be perfect for ESPN’s highlight package.

So get ready, ESPN, the NHL is coming for you.