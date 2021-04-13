ONE On TNT 2 Preview

ONE Championship continues their ONE on TNT series, filmed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 7th. ONE on TNT 2 goes to air on April 14th, bringing another championship main event.

The headline act will be ONE Lightweight Champion Christian Lee, who will be looking to defend his title for the first time against Russian star Timofey Nastyukhin.

Lee captured the title with a scintillating win over Moldova’s Iuri Lapicus back in October. The 22-year-old superstar holds an MMA record of 14-3, all under the ONE banner.

Nastyukhin has been a rising star in the lightweight division, but he really announced himself with a KO win over former UFC and Bellator Lightweight Champion, Eddie Alvarez back in March 2019. The 31-year-old returned to action and stamped his ticket to a world title fight in November 2020 with a decision win over Dutch star Peter Buist.

The card lost its co-main event in the days before taping, as Martin Nguyen was pulled from his fight with South Korea’s Kim Jae Woong. The ‘Situ-Asian’ was a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case on his flight to Singapore and was pulled from his fight despite testing negative, as reported by the South China Morning Press MMA team.

Nguyen was looking to get back on track after losing his title to America’s Thanh Le back in October.

The women’s atomweight Muay Thai bout between American legend Janet Todd and Norwegian contender Anne Line Hogstad has been elevated to co-main event status.

Both fighters are coming off wins over Australia’s Alma Juniku, with Todd riding a four-fight win streak in kickboxing before returning to Muay Thai in March.

The card is rounded out by three further MMA bouts. It is of course, subject to change in the COVID-19 era.

ONE on TNT 2 full card:

ONE Lightweight Title: Christian Lee (Singapore/USA) (C) vs. Timofey Nastyukhin (Russia)

Women’s atomweight Muay Thai: Janet Todd (USA) vs. Anne Line Hogstad (Norway)

Featherweight MMA: Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg (Mongolia) vs. Yoshiki Nakahara (Japan)

Heavyweight MMA: Dustin Joynson (Canada) vs. Kirill Grishenko (Belarus)

Flyweight MMA: Kim Kyu Sung (South Korea) vs. Wang Shuo (China)