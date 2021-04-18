Gameday 45: #MoveTheSabres International

Penguins (28-13-3) vs. Sabres (11-26-7)
KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
Sunday, April 18 | 3:00pm Eastern
AT&TSNP | ESPN+ | MSGB
Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that ordered a charcuterie board delivered to its house last night.
I will not lie to you. I am writing this from the future. Living the patreon life means you must be ready for any actuality while keeping the content trough full for the lil’ piggies. Sooie indeed.
To no ones surprise the #MovetheSabres movement has sent twitter (and my patreon) into frothing, sexually repressed, unusable madness. The suggestions have been pouring in.
Truly, no one wants to live in Buffalo.
Today we will take on some of the great international destinations where the Sabres could land and continue to exist.
Leeds, England
Pros: Got a weird name kind of like buffalo. Probably has some good bars and fish and chips. Also probably has a soccer stadium they could just put ice in. They love those little fucking swords too.
Cons: Looks old. Is in England.
Kiev, Ukraine
Pros: The buffalo of Europe
Cons: The buffalo of Europe
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Pros: Literally so fucking polluted that the sabres would have a massive home ice advantage. Might not even be ice, could just be an ice like sludge. Real chance to carve out a niche here.
Cons: Genocide.
Lines
Penguins
Forwards
Guentzel – Crosby – Rust
McCann – Carter – Zucker
Aston-Reese – Blueger – Rodrigues
Zohorna – Jankowski – Sceviour
Defense
Dumoulin – Letang
Matheson – Ceci
Pettersson – Marino
In Net
DeSmith
Sabres
They lost and i still cannot be bothered by who or what they are
The loss last night officially ended their hopes of making the playoffs. Finish them off
go pens