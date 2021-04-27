Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Jason “Heavy J” Schwartz

The HOVG Podcast: Jason “Heavy J” Schwartz

Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Jason “Heavy J” Schwartz

By April 27, 2021 1:36 am

By |


This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jason “Heavy J” Schwartz.

The self-proclaimed “David Hasselhoff of the baseball card art community” talks to the boys about growing up in the competitive world of Los Angeles mathletics, his never ending quest for Platinum Elite status at JOANN Fabric, what prompted him to start Heavy J Studios (and how he ended up creating more than 600 pieces of card art for charity!) and, yeah…that time a certain Tiger Beat coverboy might have (but most definitely probably did) made off with a recipe box full of his high-dollar baseball cards.

 (Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

David Hasselhoff, My “Claim to Fame!”

Collecting Glenn Burke

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Patrick’s Custom Painting.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

9hr

Oilers 9hr ago

The Edmonton Oilers return to the ice tonight after a stretch that saw them play just three games in a span of 15 days. Now, the Oilers get (…)

9hr

Cycling 9hr ago

Virtual bike riding seemingly came out of nowhere to become something of a phenomenon. Professional riders are doing it. Local cycling clubs (…)

More Hall of Very Good
Home