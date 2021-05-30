Chelsea wins 2021 Champions League

For the second time in the history of their franchise, Chelsea has won the Champions League. On Saturday from Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal, in an all-English battle, Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1-0.

The Chelsea goal came in the 42nd minute. Their goalscorer was Kai Havertz, the 21-year-old attacking midfielder phenom, who is playing in his first season in England after playing in his home country of Germany until this season. Havertz received a long pass from England’s Mason Mount before delivering the successful strike.

In the 2020-21 Champions League, Chelsea won Group E with a record of four wins and two draws. They then defeated Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the round of 16, Porto 2-1 in the quarterfinals, and then Real Madrid 3-1 in the semifinals.

The Chelsea/Manchester City all-England Champions League final was the third all-English Champions League final in history. In 2008 in Moscow, Russia, Manchester United defeated Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after playing regulation and extra time deadlocked at one goal apiece. Then in 2019 in Madrid, Spain, Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

Chelsea’s first and only other Champions League title came in 2012. There they defeated Bayern Munich 4-3 on penalties after playing regulation and extra time tied at one from the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The next major soccer event will take place throughout Europe on June 11. This will be a very unique European Soccer Championship (better known as Euro 2020), as it is taking place in 11 different European countries. The reason why there are multiple nations hosting is because the United European Football Association was celebrating the 60th year of the championship. Euro 2020 was then postponed a year because of coronavirus.

There is no doubt the German squad, which will have Havertz in their starting 11, will be a threat. The Germans are in Group F with Hungary, Portugal and France. West Germany won the European titles in 1972 and 1980, while Germany won in 1996.