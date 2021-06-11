The Livest Dog at UFC 263: Jake Collier

Name: Jake Collier

Opponent: Carlos Felipe

Odds: +150 (bet $100 to win $150)

Jake Collier understandably comes in as a dog. After being out of the cage for some time, he came in looking like a different person and that was alarming to a lot of people. In addition, his reintroduction to the cage was not an easy one thanks to Tom Aspinall. With that being said, he did look excellent in his second heavyweight bout. His hand speed looked good against Gian Villante and his cardio actually held up quite nicely as well.

While I’m already high on him based on his performance, I also think of this as a particularly good style matchup for him as well. Carlos Felipe is a guy who is coming off back-to-back wins. However, those wins have come against two fighters (Yorgan De Castro and Justin Tafa), who aren’t particularly known for throwing volume. As a result, I think the speed and volume that Collier throws is actually a nightmare for Felipe and is a real path to victory if by decision or even a KO.

2021 Record: 5-12 (2 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($385)

Return on Investment: -20%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

