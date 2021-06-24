Will Usman Garuba ever win DPOY in the NBA?

Cowbell Kingdom

June 24, 2021

Usman Garuba is one of the best defensive players in the 2021 NBA Draft class, which is a huge reason there is optimism that he gets selected in the lottery as his draft stock continues to rise. I had to discuss his strengths and weaknesses with Yiannis Bouranis, who covers the EuroLeague and NBA. He’s been covering Usman Garuba for 2 years now. He’s the Editor-In-Chief of TalkBasket.net. We also preview Bucks vs Nets and what should we expect from Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 6 and Game 7.

