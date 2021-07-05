Conor McGregor Scouting Report

MMA Manifesto

July 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 5: Conor McGregor (L) punches Nate Diaz during UFC 196 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Vitals

5’9″ 155 lbs (Lightweight)
74″ reach, Southpaw
July 14, 1988

Record

22-5 (UFC: 10-3)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
National boxing champion

Championships Held

CWFC Featherweight  Champion: 2012 (no title defenses)
CWFC Lightweight Champion: 2012 (no title defenses)
Interim UFC Featherweight Champion: 2015 (no title defenses)
UFC Featherweight Champion: 2015-16 (no title defenses)
UFC Lightweight Champion: 2016-17 (no title defenses)

 

Strengths

– dynamic striker
– knockout power in all his limbs
– precision accuracy with his strikes
– left hand is deadly
– extremely confident
– trash talking can get into opponent’s head
– still young & in his prime
– huge reach for his height
– finishes fights
– very active striker
– greatly outstrikes his opponent
– solid takedown defense
– very successful landing his own takedowns
– solid striking defense
– great footwork
– very good at understanding space
– cerebral fighter
– well coached
– knockout power transfers with him to higher weight classes
– very fast starter

 

Weaknesses

– has shown that an elite wrestler can take him down & keep him there for long stretches
– susceptible to submissions
– doesn’t land many takedowns
– has had cardio issues when fighting at heavier weights
– has been mostly inactive over past few years
– very busy doing non-MMA activities – loss of focus?
– some question his heart when the going gets tough in a fight
– looked stationary in his last fight
– got KO’d last time in cage

 

Synopsis

Notorious has done a lot of talking, but he’s also done a lot of walking to back it up.

 

 

 

