T.J. Dillashaw Scouting Report
Vitals
5’6″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)
66″ reach, Orthodox
February 7, 1986
Record
16-4 (UFC: 12-4)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
NCAA D1 wrestler
Black belt in Bang Muay Thai
Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
UFC Bantamweight Champion: 2014-16 (two successful title defenses)
UFC Bantamweight Champion: 2017-19 (one successful title defense)
Strengths
– great MMA wrestler
– knockout power
– very aggressive
– extremely quick on his feet
– fantastic footwork
– throws strikes from odd angles
– very active striker – lands lots of strikes
– fairly accurate striker too
– mixes up strikes well – punches, kicks, head shots, body shots, etc.
– great strike differential
– solid striking defense
– also good at submissions – good rear naked choke
– very good ground and pound
– good at passing guard
– active on the ground looking for submissions
– has only been taken down inside the Octagon by Dominick Cruz
– great cardio – very active near end of fights
– very good fight IQ
Weaknesses
– extremely short reach
– can be knocked out
– not very accurate on his takedowns (%)
– can let emotions/anger get the best of him
– has been sideline 2.5 years due to failed drug test
– how much did PED’s help his past performances?
Synopsis
T.J. Dillashaw’s got his belt snatched by the master of his style – Dominick Cruz. Then he snatched it back from arch-enemy Cody Garbrandt. Can he climb the mountain a third time?