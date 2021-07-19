T.J. Dillashaw Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

66″ reach, Orthodox

February 7, 1986

Record

16-4 (UFC: 12-4)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

NCAA D1 wrestler

Black belt in Bang Muay Thai

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

UFC Bantamweight Champion: 2014-16 (two successful title defenses)

UFC Bantamweight Champion: 2017-19 (one successful title defense)

Strengths

– great MMA wrestler

– knockout power

– very aggressive

– extremely quick on his feet

– fantastic footwork

– throws strikes from odd angles

– very active striker – lands lots of strikes

– fairly accurate striker too

– mixes up strikes well – punches, kicks, head shots, body shots, etc.

– great strike differential

– solid striking defense

– also good at submissions – good rear naked choke

– very good ground and pound

– good at passing guard

– active on the ground looking for submissions

– has only been taken down inside the Octagon by Dominick Cruz

– great cardio – very active near end of fights

– very good fight IQ

Weaknesses

– extremely short reach

– can be knocked out

– not very accurate on his takedowns (%)

– can let emotions/anger get the best of him

– has been sideline 2.5 years due to failed drug test

– how much did PED’s help his past performances?

Synopsis

T.J. Dillashaw’s got his belt snatched by the master of his style – Dominick Cruz. Then he snatched it back from arch-enemy Cody Garbrandt. Can he climb the mountain a third time?