Cowbell Kingdom

2021 NBA Mock Draft 3.0 (FINAL) Picks 1-30

2021 NBA Mock Draft 3.0 (FINAL) Picks 1-30

Cowbell Kingdom

2021 NBA Mock Draft 3.0 (FINAL) Picks 1-30

By July 28, 2021 12:29 am

By |

Going over our FINAL Mock Draft for the 2021 NBA Draft. We are only doing the first round. Drake U’u won a championship in the NBL as a player and was also the assistant general manager of the Stockton Kings.

Mock Draft 3.0 FINAL (NOT MY BIG BOARD) This is what I think teams will do. There will be videos attached to most prospects. We want to thank everyone for all the support. Please like, share and subscribe.

1: Pistons: Cade Cunningham 

2: Rockets: Jalen Green

3: Cavs: Evan Mobley

4: Raptors: Jalen Suggs

5: Magic: Scottie Barnes

6: Thunder: James Bouknight 

7: Warriors: Franz Wagner 

8: Magic: Jonathan Kuminga 

9: Kings: Moses Moody

10: Grizzlies: Josh Giddey

11: Hornets: Kai Jones

12: Spurs: Alperen Sengun 

13: Pacers: Corey Kispert

14: Warriors: Chris Duarte 

15: Wizards: Keon Johnson

16: Thunder: Trey Murphy 

17: Pelicans: Davion Mitchell

18: Thunder: Usman Garuba

19: Knicks: Miles McBride 

20: Hawks: Jaden Springer 

21: Knicks: Cam Thomas

22: Lakers: Tre Mann

23: Rockets: Jalen Johnson 

24: Rockets: Ziaire Williams

25: Clippers: Ayo Dosunmu 

26: Nuggets: Josh Christopher 

27: Nets: Isaiah Jackson 

28: 76ers: Sharife Cooper

29: Suns: Jared Butler 

30: Jazz: Quentin Grimes

, Cowbell Kingdom, Kings, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Cowbell Kingdom
Home