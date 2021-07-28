2021 NBA Mock Draft 3.0 (FINAL) Picks 1-30

Going over our FINAL Mock Draft for the 2021 NBA Draft. We are only doing the first round. Drake U’u won a championship in the NBL as a player and was also the assistant general manager of the Stockton Kings.
Mock Draft 3.0 FINAL (NOT MY BIG BOARD) This is what I think teams will do. There will be videos attached to most prospects.
1: Pistons: Cade Cunningham
2: Rockets: Jalen Green
3: Cavs: Evan Mobley
4: Raptors: Jalen Suggs
5: Magic: Scottie Barnes
6: Thunder: James Bouknight
7: Warriors: Franz Wagner
8: Magic: Jonathan Kuminga
9: Kings: Moses Moody
I have Moody going to the Kings at No. 9 but @Drizzy_Uu22 doesn't like the pick.👀 Tune in… Agree or Disagree? (This is what I think the Kings would do. I would draft Sengun).
— Leo Beas (@beasleo) July 28, 2021