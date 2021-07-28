2021 NBA Mock Draft 3.0 (FINAL) Picks 1-30

Going over our FINAL Mock Draft for the 2021 NBA Draft. We are only doing the first round. Drake U’u won a championship in the NBL as a player and was also the assistant general manager of the Stockton Kings.

Mock Draft 3.0 FINAL (NOT MY BIG BOARD) This is what I think teams will do. There will be videos attached to most prospects. We want to thank everyone for all the support. Please like, share and subscribe.

1: Pistons: Cade Cunningham

2: Rockets: Jalen Green

3: Cavs: Evan Mobley

4: Raptors: Jalen Suggs

5: Magic: Scottie Barnes

6: Thunder: James Bouknight

7: Warriors: Franz Wagner

8: Magic: Jonathan Kuminga

9: Kings: Moses Moody

I have Moody going to the Kings at No. 9 but @Drizzy_Uu22 doesn't like the pick.👀 Tune in… Agree or Disagree? (This is what I think the Kings would do. I would draft Sengun).

10: Grizzlies: Josh Giddey

11: Hornets: Kai Jones

12: Spurs: Alperen Sengun

13: Pacers: Corey Kispert

14: Warriors: Chris Duarte

15: Wizards: Keon Johnson

16: Thunder: Trey Murphy

17: Pelicans: Davion Mitchell

18: Thunder: Usman Garuba

19: Knicks: Miles McBride

20: Hawks: Jaden Springer

21: Knicks: Cam Thomas

22: Lakers: Tre Mann

23: Rockets: Jalen Johnson

24: Rockets: Ziaire Williams

25: Clippers: Ayo Dosunmu

26: Nuggets: Josh Christopher

27: Nets: Isaiah Jackson

28: 76ers: Sharife Cooper

29: Suns: Jared Butler

30: Jazz: Quentin Grimes