The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 33: Trevin Jones

Name: Trevin Jones

Opponent: Ronnie Lawrence

Odds: +132 (bet $100 to win $132) **Odds by FanDuel

Trevin Jones has now come up big in back to back fights with huge KOs. After dealing with the early onslaught of Timur Valiev, he came out for the second round and showed that his power is good at any point of the fight. Ditto for his fight with Mario Bautista, where he put him out with a vicious uppercut. While this power is clear with his striking, I think people sleep on it when it comes to his use of hips in takedown prevention as well. And that is one of the big facets that I think we need in order to see the upset here.

Ronnie Lawrence is undoubtedly more technical that Jones, which is why he comes in here as a favorite. However, he isn’t a real danger of taking out Jones on the feet and standing with Jones for 3 rounds sounds like a suicide mission. So if Jones can stop the takedowns, I think his path to victory gets a lot clearer in this fight.

2021 Record: 7-15 (3 withdrawals)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($425)

Return on Investment: -17%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

